While a stay-at-home order is expected to stay in effect for a while, three stats for Tulare County trended in the right direction on Monday.
Since its last report on Wednesday, the health department reported a significant drop in active cases, a decline of 738. There are now 4,689 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's case rate continues to decline although it's still high. The health department reported the county's unofficial, preliminary rate is 73.8 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period.
That's a decline of 8.2 since Wednesday. But the county still needs to reduce that number to 7 per 100,000 to eventually move into the red tier.
Once the stay-at-home order is eventually lifted, Tulare County will move back into the most restrictive tier, the purple tier.
And while Governor Gavin Newsom is predicting a tough January and February another stat shows the spread of the virus may be slowing in the state and in Tulare County. Tulare County's R number after being in the “likely increasing rapidly” and “likely increasing categories” is now back down to the “likely stable” category, meaning the rate of increase of the virus is expected to continue at its current rate.
Tulare County's R number is down to 1.09 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The state's R number is now also in the likely stable category at 1.01.
But Newsom in his press conference on Monday warned about another possible post-Christmas surge, which could cause that R number to go back up. Newsom warned a surge “stacked on top of” previous surges could happen in parts of the Valley in the next two weeks.
While there has been plenty of consternation about the stay-at-home orders — and a question about just how much people are really willing to follow them — the declining R number does indicate the stay-at-home orders are making a difference.
The health department did report a large number of deaths since Wednesday. The health department reported 13 more deaths during that time period, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 386.
The county has data on 353 deaths of which 273 were ages 65 and older, 74 were ages 41-64 and six were under the age of 41. There have been 128 deaths related to nursing homes and 225 deaths not related to nursing homes.
Since Wednesday, the health department reported 1,687 more cases. The health department also reported 2,412 more recoveries during that time period.
There are now 27,034 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Since March 11 there have been 32,109 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 4,574 cases ages 0-17, 5,062 cases ages 18-25, 9,223 cases ages 26-40, 9,942 cases ages 41-64 and 3,294 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 17,821 cases who have been Hispanic, 4,062 have been Caucasian, 631 have been Asian, 197 have been African American, 169 have been Native American, 943 have been multi-race and 8,286 are unknown.
There are 515 people in Tulare County in self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 34 COVID-19 patients and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 78 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported 10 of its 23 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it now has 18 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including four who have been hospitalized.
There have been 113 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra has had a total of 749 positive tests.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 6.7 cases per 100 residents or 6.7 percent.