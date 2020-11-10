What was expected on Tuesday became reality: Tulare County is going to be stuck in the purple tier for a while.
The state released its latest update on Tuesday as far as which counties were in which tiers and as expected Tulare County moved further away from moving the most restrictive tier, purple, to the next least restrictive tier, red.
But as far as schools were concerned, the Porterville Unified School District did move one step closer to being able to reopen for grades K-6 as its waiver was approved by the county.
Tulare County's official case rate is now 10 per 100,000 over a 7-day period in the state's latest update on Tuesday. Tulare County needs to bring that number down to 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier.
And Tulare County is moving further away from that number as Tulare County Health and Human Services expects that number to go higher before it drops. On Tuesday, the health department released a preliminary, unofficial rate that's well above the red tier standard at 11.7 per 100,000.
There was one encouraging development on Tuesday. There was a significant drop in Tulare County's equity metric positive test rate as it fell to 5.6 percent, well with the red tier standard.
While Tulare County's overall positive test rate no longer meets the standard of the next least restrictive tier after red, which is orange, it's still well within the red tier standard at 5.2 percent.
But Tulare County's ability to reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000 won't come any time in the near future. The health department reported 181 more cases on Tuesday.
That's well above the 32 cases a day Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said the county needs to average to move into the red tier. It should be noted the highest number of cases is normally recorder on Tuesday as that's the day in which the recording of cases from the weekend is finished.
The numbers have also led to a jump in active cases in the county. There are now 762 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19, an increase of 106 over the previous day.
The number of recoveries increased by 75. There are now 17,549 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
As far as PUSD, Belleview, John J. Doyle, Los Robles, Monte Vista, Olive Street, Roche Avenue, Santa Fe, Vandalia, West Putnam and Westfield Elementary Schools have received approval from the county to reopen for grades K-6. The waiver is now being reviewed by the state and once the state finishes its review, PUSD's elementary schools will be cleared to reopen for grades K-6.
Springville's and Woodville's waivers are still being reviewed by the county.
The health department reported no more deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 299. The county has data on 297 deaths of which 231 were ages 65 and older, 62 were ages 41 to 64 and four were under the age of 41.
There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 178 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 323 deaths by December 10.
Tulare County's R number continues to rise as its now 1.08, but that's still in the “likely stable” category, meaning the increase in cases is expected to continue at its current rate. The R number represents the average number of persons who would be infected by one infected person.
California's R number is 1.14, meaning the state's rate of increase is “likely increasing,” meaning the rate of increase is expected to be higher than its current rate.
Since March 11 there have been 18,610 cases in Tulare County. There have been 3,143 cases in the Porterville area, 267 cases in Strathmore, 719 cases in Lindsay, 52 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 3,003 cases in Tulare, 1,963 cases in Dinuba, 142 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 321 cases in Pixley, 115 cases in Tipton, 730 cases in Earlimart, 567 cases in Farmersville, 403 cases in Exeter, 331 cases in Woodlake, 386 cases in Cutler, 674 cases in Orosi, 47 cases in Goshen, 96 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,241 cases in one region, 1,299 cases in another region and 1,517 case in a third region.
There have been 2,645 cases ages 0-17, 2,959 cases ages 18-25, 5,352 cases ages 26-40, 5,782 cases ages 41-64 and 1,862 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 10,731 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,848 have been Caucasian, 345 have been Asian, 91 have been African American, 63 have been Native American, 379 have been mult-race and 5,53 are unknown.
There are 477 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
As of Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had eight COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 52 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use and two of its 17 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the current time. Sierra View has had a total of 403 positive tests.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of about 3.9 cases per 100 residents or 3.9 percent.