While there was a significant increase in the number of active cases over the weekend in Tulare County, there was a glimmer of hope reported as far as the county's overall case rate.
For the first time in a while, Tulare County's rate of cases per 100,000 residents actually declined over the weekend. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday its unofficial, preliminary case rate is 17.1 per 100,000.
While that still remains significantly high, it's a decrease of 2.4 from the 19.5 per 100,000 that was previously reported.
The 17.1, though, does remain significantly higher than the 7 per 100,000 Tulare County needs to move into the red tier. Tulare County's official case rate, which should be updated today, was last reported last Monday at 17.6 per 100,000.
Tulare County meets the other standards to move from the most restrictive tier, purple, to the next least restrictive tier, red. Its last official overall positive test rate was reported at 7.1 percent, which is below the 8 percent threshold to move into the red tier.
Tulare County's equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas was at 5.6 percent, which also well within the red tier standard.
It will still be a while before Tulare County can move into the red tier. When it does meet all the standards, Tulare County must maintain those numbers for two weeks to move into the red tier. Restaurants can then open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters can open on a limited basis and schools can reopen to all students.
As far as schools, Springville's waiver to open for grades K-6, which has been approved by the county, is still being reviewed by the state.
Woodville's waiver is still being reviewed by the county. Burton School District and Porterville Unified School District has been cleared to reopen for grades K-6.
Burton School District has set a tentative reopening date of January 11. PUSD hopes to open up to three elementary schools a couple weeks before the Christmas break.
After virtually no increase of active cases was reported on Friday, Tulare County. While the increase in cases wasn't as high as it has been before virtually no increase was reported on Friday, it was still a significant increase.
The number of active cases increased by 72 over the weekend or 24 a day. There are now 1,099 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
The overall increase in cases was 209 over the weekend or about 70 per day. Since March 11 there have been 19,882 cases in Tulare County.
The number of recoveries increased by 136 over the weekend. There are now 18,479 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported on more death over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 304. The county has data on 300 deaths of which 233 were ages 65 or older, 63 were between the ages of 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 337 deaths by December 23.
Tulare County's R number is now at 1.15, indicating the spread of the virus is “likely increasing.” The number 1.15 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The state's R number is 1.23.
Since March 11, there have been 3,421 cases in the Porterville area, 218 cases in Terra Bella, 287 cases in Strathmore, 747 cases in Lindsay, 58 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 3,246 cases in Tulare, 2,364 cases in Dinuba, 147 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 350 cases in Pixley, 122 cases in Tipton, 792 cases in Earlimart, 588 cases in Farmersville, 433 cases in Exeter, 340 cases in Woodlake, 403 cases in Cutler, 713 cases in Orosi, 47 cases in Goshen, 104 cases in Traver, 16 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,364 cases in one region, 1,364 cases in another region and 1,647 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,830 cases ages 0-17, 3,156 cases ages 18-25, 5,687 cases ages 26-40, 6,198 cases ages 41-64 and 2,001 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 11,522 cases who have been Hispanic, 2,031 have been Caucasian, 370 have been Asian, 103 have been African American, 84 have been Native American, 415 have been multi-race and 5,357 are unknown.
There are 799 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
On Friday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had three less COVID-19 patients than the previous day. Sierra View had 14 COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View has had 56 deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use and five of its 16 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has eight employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 452 positive tests.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of slightly more than 4.2 cases per 100 residents or 4.2 percent.