As expected the stay-at-home order for the entire San Joaquin Valley was officially extended on Tuesday.
State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly made the announcement the stay-at-home order would be extended during a press conference on Tuesday.
The stay-at-home order will remain in effect until the entire Valley's ICU availability is projected to be at least 15 percent. As of Tuesday the ICU availability for the entire Valley was still considered to be at 0 percent.
While there are still staffed ICU beds available, including in Tulare County, that number is limited, including in Tulare County as well. But the state considers the entire Valley to be at 0 percent available based on what measures would need to be taken for hospitals to provide needed care.
“They will remain under the order for the time being,” said Ghaly about the Valley and other regions of the state still under a stay at home order.
Ghaly said ICU availability numbers will be assessed on a daily basis. When it's projected the region's ICU availability will be at 15 percent four weeks from now, the stay at home order can be lifted.
Ghaly said the daily calculations will determine when the stay-at-home order will be lifted. On Tuesday in its first daily assessment, the state stated the Valley's “ICU demand exceeds capacity.”
As far a Tulare County's ICU availability, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday there were four ICU beds available — 9.3 percent — in the county. Later on Tuesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
When the stay at home order is eventually lifted Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier.
As far as Tulare County moving into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, there was some movement in the right direction on Tuesday. Tulare County improved in all three of the standards it needs to meet to move into the red tier on Tuesday.
Tulare County's adjusted rate as listed by the state fell from 60.5 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period to 55.3 per 100,000. That's still a far cry away from the 7 per 100,000 Tulare County needs to move into the red tier.
And health officials are concerned that number could go back again due to a post-holiday surge. And Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary rate went back up again on Tuesday after it had declined over the past week. The unofficial rate is 76.1 per 100,000, an increase of 2.3 over Monday.
As far as other two standards when it comes to its positive test rate, Tulare County showed improvement in both those standards. Tulare County's overall positive test rate fell from 17.4 to 16 percent.
The county's equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas fell from 19.7 to 17.4 percent. Both both of those numbers are still well above the 8 percent that's needed to move into the red tier.
But Tulare County also saw a significant decline in active cases for the second straight day as the number of active cases decreased by 235 on Tuesday. There are now 4,454 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County also reported a huge increase in recoveries, 701 on Tuesday. There are now 27,735 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County reported 469 cases on Tuesday. Since March 11 there have been 32,578 cases in Tulare County.
Another positive sign is the state's and county's R number which measures the rate of the spread of the virus remains in the “likely stable” category, meaning the increased rate of spread is expected to continue at its current rate. But health officials are holding their breath as far as that number is concerned based on a possible post-holiday surge that could happen.
Tulare County's R number is 1.08 which represents the average number of people one infected person would infect. The state's R number is 1.
The health department reported three more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 389. The county has data on 373 deaths of which 290 were ages 65 and older, 76 were ages 41-64 and seven were under the age of 41.
There have been 130 deaths related to nursing homes and 243 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View has had 84 deaths due to COVID-19.
Since March 11 there have been 6,251 cases in the Porterville area, 67 cases in Springville, 439 cases in Terra Bella, 424 cases in Strathmore, 1,190 cases in Lindsay, 67 cases in foothill-mountain communities. 5,687 cases in Tulare, 2,966 cases in Dinuba, 217 cases in Richgrove, 59 cases in Alpaugh, 548 cases in Pixley, 223 cases in Tipton, 1,073 cases in Earlimart, 819 cases in Farmersville, 722 cases in Exeter, 32 cases in Three Rivers, 562 cases in Woodlake, 523 cases in Cutler, 971 cases in Orosi, 67 cases in Goshen, 169 cases in Traver, 37 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 3,671 cases in one region, 2,300 cases in another region and 2,859 cases in a third region.
There have been 4,617 cases ages 0-17, 5,149 cases ages 18-25, 9,337 cases ages 26-40, 10,091 cases ages 41-64 and 3,369 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 18,053 cases who have been Hispanic, 4,148 have been Caucasian, 643 have been Asian, 200 have been African American, 174 have been Native American, 957 have been multi-race and 8,403 are unknown.
On Tuesday Sierra View reported it had 47 COVID-19 patients and five patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported six of its 23 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has 19 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including four who have been hospitalized. There have been 115 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 759 positive tests.
There are 515 people in Tulare County in self quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 6.8 cases per 100 residents or 6.8 percent.