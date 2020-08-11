The ramped up effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulare County begins in earnest on Wednesday.
The state's Unified Support Team will hold extensive meetings with Tulare County leaders Wednesday and Thursday. The objective of the meetings is to come up with a comprehensive plan to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulare County.
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced he would be sending the support teams from various state agencies to various regions of the Central Valley to help the Valley contain the virus. Numerous leaders from throughout the county will meet with the state's support team today and Thursday.
They include various county officials, including representatives from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and the Agriculture Department. Representatives from cities in the county will be the meetings to present their priorities.
There will also be leaders from the business community and community agencies and hospitals will be represented along with the Tule River Tribe.
The agenda over the next two days will be full. One major issue that will be addressed will be reaching out to farmworkers and the agricultural industry.
The meeting will also look at schools and daycare, businesses, nursing homes and hospitalizations along with enforcement, testing, contact tracing and how data is collected.
As far as data and schools are concerned, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz reported at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday errors in the state system for collecting data have been corrected. But he added the numbers are still be processed so numbers being reported may be adjusted.
Lutz did report a slight decrease in Tulare County's case rate, but again cautioned the number could still be adjusted. Tulare County's case rate over the previous 14-day period fell from 593.5 cases per 100,000 to 471.9 per 100,000.
But that's still well above the 200 per 100,000 Tulare County needs to meet before schools who are seeking a waiver can reopen. Once Tulare County meets that threshold that will pave the way for schools seeking a waiver to reopen for grades TK-6.
Tulare County's R number also continues to fall as it's down to .9, which projects cases will spread at a slower rate and also projects the number of people an infected person is expected to infect is less than one. “There's a clear downward trend,” Lutz said.
But Lutz again warned the county needs to remain diligent as the R number has come down before only to spike. The R number in Tulare County has been as high as 1.27. “I just want to urge caution,” Lutz said. “We still have a long way to go.”
Tulare County also reported two more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 198. The state model projects Tulare County to have 279 deaths by September 10.
Lutz reported Tulare County's positivity rate has remained about the same at 13.5 percent, which is still well above the state target of 8 percent. He added in the department's latest report, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County has fallen from 101 to 98.
Tulare County has now made 30 referrals to the state strike teams for possible citations. The referrals have been made for gyms, restaurants, bars and hair and nail salons. Lutz said the biggest problem area has been small gyms in the Visalia area.
Lutz added Tulare County has now spent nearly $3.89 million in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the errors in the state's reporting system, there was a major jump in the number of overall cases in Tulare County. Lutz reported there have been 11,549 cases in Tulare County, an increase of of 687 cases over the previous day. Lutz said that increase was due to many cases from last week that went uncounted.
The problems in the state reporting system also led to a large increase in the number of people in Tulare County who currently have COVID-19. The number of active cases jumped from 1,142 to 1,563.
The number of recoveries in Tulare County continues to increase. The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 increased from 9,524 to 9,788.
As of Monday, Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported it has 74 COVID-19 patients. The hospital reported it has 93 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 189 employees who have recovered.
The hospital reported five of its 53 ventilators were in use. Kaweah Delta reported it has had 3,267 positive tests.
As of Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations and three hospitalizations suspected of COVID-19. Sierra View has had 31 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use and six of its 23 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it has six employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 employees who have recovered. The hospital reported it has had 242 positive tests.
Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double which measures how flat the curve of cases is — remained about the same at 44.2 days.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County's overall case rate has been more than 2.25 people per 100 residents or 2.25 percent.
BY THE NUMBERS
There have been 68 cases in Tulare County reported as travel-related, 3,748 cases due to person-to-person contact and 7,733 cases are under investigation.
There have been 1,511 cases ages 0-17, 1,826 cases ages 18-25, 3,306 cases ages 26-40, 3,611 cases ages 41-64 and 1,285 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 6,296 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,077 have been Caucasian, 153 have been Asian, 46 have been African-American, 16 have been Native American, 162 have been multi-race and 3,799 are unknown.
There are 321 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
There are now 565 confirmed COVID-19 nursing home cases in Tulare County.
There have been 1,736 cases in the Porterville area, 93 cases in Terra Bella, 472 cases in Lindsay, 143 cases in Strathmore, 27 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 75 cases in Richgrove, 465 cases in Earlimart, 222 cases in Pixley, 54 cases in Tipton, 1,596 cases in Tulare, 1,269 cases in Dinuba, 204 cases in Exeter, 144 cases in Woodlake, 36 cases in Goshen, 53 cases in Traver, 430 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 311 cases in Farmersville and 119 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there has been 1,352 cases in one region, 891 cases in another region and 786 cases in a third region.