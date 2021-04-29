The number active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County stayed about the same on Thursday, with a slight increase.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of 18 cases on Thursday. There are now 244 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The county's unofficial, preliminary case rate continued to stay in the same range on Thursday. The rate was 2.6 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0026 percent. That's a .2 drop from the previous day.
The health department reported an adjustment in its data which affected the number of overall cases and recoveries it reported on Thursday. Since March 11, 2020 the health department is now reporting there have been 49,510 cases in Tulare County.The health department also reported there have been 48,432 people who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
For the second straight day the health department reported no deaths, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 834. The county has data on 832 deaths of which 627 were ages 65 and older, 188 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died due to complications with COVID-19. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.
The state, which has a different method of measuring deaths and cases, has Tulare County at 832 deaths and 48,754 cases.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus also continues to be in the same range and is now .84. Tulare County has been in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .84 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 10,038 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 720 cases in Terra Bella, 623 cases in Strathmore, 1,808 cases in Lindsay, 8,820 cases in Tulare, 4,227 cases in Dinuba, 328 cases in Richgrove, 786 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 82 cases in Alpaugh, 1,459 cases in Earlimart, 1,173 cases in Farmersville, 1,048 cases in Exeter, 55 cases in Three Rivers, 922 cases in Woodlake, 751 cases in Cutler, 1,476 cases in Orosi, 92 cases in Goshen, 270 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 499 cases in Ivanhoe.
There have been 5,399 cases in one region, 3,549 cases in another region and 4,270 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,408 cases ages 0-17, 7,680 cases ages 18-25, 13,861 cases ages 26-40, 15,365 cases ages 41-64 and 5,171 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,653 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,971 have been Caucasian, 999 have been Asian, 360 have been African American, 331 have been Native American, 1,646 have been multi-race and 11,550 have been unknown.
On Wednesday Sierra View reported it had seven COVID-19 patients and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported one of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported one of its 19 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View is still reporting it has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,229 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.
REAL ID POSTPONED AGAIN
The deadline requiring people to have a real ID such as real ID driver's license has been extended again. The real ID will eventually be needed when doing traveling out of the country such as flying by plane or taking a cruise. The real ID will also eventually be needed for such purposes as flying on all domestic flights and entering federal buildings.
On Tuesday the Department of Homeland Security announced the deadline to obtain a real ID has been extended from October 1 to May 3, 2023.