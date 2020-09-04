There was a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County on Friday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there are now 694 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19, an increase of 20 over the previous day.
The number of recoveries also increased, but was 20 less than the number of new cases reported on Friday, leading to the increase in active cases. The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is 13,740, an increase of 105 over the previous day.
There have now been a total of 14,677 people who have had COVID-19 in Tulare County, an increase of 125 over the previous day.
There was also a slight increase in the rate of cases per day per 100,000 over a seven day-period. That case rate increased from 17.7 to 17.9.
Tulare County needs that number to come down to 14 for schools who have applied for waivers to provide in-person instruction to all PK-6 students.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive category — purple. In order for Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive category — red — it must reduce its daily case rate to 7 and its positive test rate to 8 percent. Tulare County's positive test rate is 12.6 percent.
The department reported no deaths on Friday, leaving the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 243. The state model projects Tulare County to have 286 deaths by October 4.
Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus will spread remained the same at .84, indicating the rate of increase is “likely decreasing” from its current rate. The number .84 represents the average number of people one infected person is expected to infect.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County remained the same at 50. As of Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations and one patient suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View has had 40 deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use and three of its 20 ventilators were in use.
The hospital reported it now has five employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 employees who have recovered. Sierra View reported it has had a total of 302 positive tests.
Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported on Thursday it had 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations of which six were in ICU.
There are 595 confirmed COVID-19 nursing home cases in Tulare County.
There have been 2,323 cases in the Porterville area, 148 cases in Terra Bella, 193 cases in Strathmore, 616 cases in Lindsay, 40 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 132 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 270 cases in Pixley, 86 cases in Tipton, 601 cases in Earlimart, 2,259 cases in Tulare, 1,651 cases in Dinuba, 296 cases in Cutler, 549 cases in Orosi, 295 cases in Exeter, 427 cases in Farmersville, 40 cases in Goshen, 78 cases in Traver, 256 cases in Woodlake, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 1,857 cases in one region, 1,023 cases in another region and 1,190 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 4,780 cases due to person-to-person contact and 9,829 cases are under investigation.
There have been 1,996 cases ages 0-17, 2,324 cases ages 18-25, 4,243 cases ages 26-40, 4,579 cases ages 41-64 and 1,527 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 8,198 cases who have been Hispanic, `1,385 have been Caucasian, 246 have been Asian, 57 have been Native American, 30 have been African-American, 272 have been multi-race and 4,489 are unknown.
There are 479 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
There was an increase in Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double — indicating a continued flattening of the curve of cases. As of Wednesday, Tulare County's doubling time was 142.6 days.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had an overall rate of 3.1 cases per 100 residents or 3.1 percent.