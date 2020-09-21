There was a slight increase of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday there are now 537 people in the county who have COVID-19. That's an increase of 17 over the last reported number of 520 on Friday. There's been an increase in active cases since active cases fell to 451 during the middle of last week.
There was a sizeable increase in the number of recoveries in Tulare County. There are 14,894 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 71 over the previous number reported.
But the number of new cases reported over the weekend was slightly about the number of recoveries reported. On Monday the health department reported there have been 15,687 cases in Tulare County, an increase of 86 over the previous number reported.
A good sign came on Monday when the health department reported no new deaths over the weekend, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 256. The state model continues to project Tulare County to have just four more deaths over the next month, which would bring the total to 260 by October 21.
Tulare County's R number has also remained steady and is now at .85, indicating the rate of increase of the virus is “likely decreasing,” meaning the rate of increase is expected to be lower than its current level. The number .85 represents how many people on average would be infected by one infected person.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County remained at 43. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes in Tulare County remained at 596.
There have been 2,485 cases in the Porterville area, 161 cases in Terra Bella, 214 cases in Strathmore, 650 cases in Lindsay, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 134 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 283 cases in Pixley, 640 cases in Earlimart, 89 cases in Tipton, 2,508 cases in Tulare, 485 cases in Farmersville, 307 cases in Exeter, 40 cases in Goshen, 81 cases in Traver, 272 cases in Woodlake, 308 cases in Cutler, 566 cases in Orosi, 1,752 cases in Dinuba, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 1,983 cases in one area, 1,085 cases in another area and 1,275 cases in a third area.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,245 cases due to person-to-person contact and 10,374 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,193 cases ages 0-17, 2,489 cases ages 18-25, 4,531 cases ages 26-40, 4,875 cases ages 41-64 and 1,591 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 8,955 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,492 have been Caucasian, 276 have been Asian, 68 have been African American, 47 have been Native American, 294 have been multi-race and 4,555 are unknown.
There are 352 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and three patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 42 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported it had two of its 10 ICU beds in use and two of its 19 ventilators in use. Sierra View reported it now has three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 44 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 319 positive tests.
As of Friday, Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported it had 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations of which five were in ICU.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County's overall rate is more than 3.3 cases per 100 residents or 3.3 percent.