Tulare County Health and Human Services continues to make adjustments on the number of COVID-19 cases its reporting.
The health department reported on Friday an adjusted total of overall cases since March 11, 2020 at 49,477.
The health department also adjusted the number of recoveries it reported on Friday. There are now 48,392 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported a slight increase in active cases. The number of active cases increased by seven on Friday. There are now 251 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate remained unchanged from the day before on Friday. The rate remained at 2.6 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0026 percent.
For the third straight day the health department reported no deaths, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 834. The county has data on 832 deaths of which 627 were ages 65 and older, 188 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
There have been two deaths under the age of 26 in Tulare County, one a young adult and the other a child who died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 639 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 163 deaths due to COVD-19.
The state, which has a different method of measuring deaths and cases, has Tulare County with 832 deaths and 48,785 cases.
A number that could cause a little concern for county health officials is Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus continues to rise.
For the first time in a long time Tulare County is no longer in the “likely decreasing” category but has moved back into the “likely stable” area. This, though, could also be a sign the rate of spread of the virus has reached a plateau and will continue to spread at the same, but relatively low, rate.
Tulare County's R number is .93 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has referred to any number under 1 as still being “good.”
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 10,039 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 720 cases in Terra Bella, 624 cases in Strathmore, 1,809 cases in Lindsay, 8,814 cases in Tulare, 4,227 cases in Dinuba, 328 cases in Richgrove, 82 cases in Alpaugh, 786 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 1,459 cases in Earlimart, 1,172 cases in Farmersville, 1,047 cases in Exeter, 55 cases in Three Rivers, 918 cases in Woodlake, 750 cases in Cutler, 1,475 cases in Orosi, 91 cases in Goshen, 271 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 499 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,391 cases in one region, 3,543 cases in another region and 4,261 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,046 cases ages 0-17, 7,677 cases ages 18-25, 13,855 cases ages 26-40, 15,346 cases ages 41-64 and 5,168 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,632 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,956 have been Caucasian, 997 have been Asian, 360 have been African American, 331 have been Native American, 1,649 have been multi=race and 11,552 are unknown.
On Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had six COVID-19 patients and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported none of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported none of its 19 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,231 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.