After a couple of days in which active cases decreased, there was a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported 165 more cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases that there have been in Tulare County to 9,241.
The department also reported the number of recoveries continued to increase, although for the first time in a couple days that number was slightly less than the number of new cases that was reported.
There have now been 6,358 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 135 over the previous day.
That caused a slight increase in the number of active cases after the number of active cases decreased over the previous couple of days. The number of active cases increased by 30 to 2,710.
For the second straight day the department also reported no new deaths, leaving the total of deaths in Tulare County at 173. There have been 109 deaths related to nursing homes and 64 deaths not related to nursing homes.
There have been 12 deaths over the last 14 days, which is eight less deaths that were reported over the previous two-week period. The state model, though, still projects Tulare County to have 394 deaths by August 29.
Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus will spread has declined slightly, but remains extremely high at 1.23. That means Tulare County has a rate expected to be “likely increasing” meaning the number of cases is expected to increase at an even higher level than the current rate of increase. The number 1.23 represents the average number of people one infected person is expected to infect.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations though in Tulare County remains troubling. The department reported there are 105 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County.
As of Wednesday, Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported a decline of COVID-19 hospitalizations, down to 74. Kaweah Delta reported it how has 97 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 162 employees who have recovered.
The hospital reported it has 12 of an available 44 ventilators in use. It reported it has had 2,741 positive tests.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Sierra View reported 6 of 10 ICU beds were in use and four of an available 18 ventilators were in use. Sierra View has had 26 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View now has 10 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 26 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had 206 positive tests.
There are 544 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tulare County nursing homes.
There have been 1,438 cases in the Porterville area. There have been 403 cases in Lindsay, 109 cases in Strathmore, 82 cases in Terra Bella, 1,341 cases in Tulare, 1,068 cases in Dinuba, 424 cases in Earlimart, 56 cases in Richgrove, 208 cases in Pixley, 21 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 40 cases in Tipton, 168 cases in Exeter, 33 cases in Goshen, 108 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 255 cases in Farmersville, 101 cases in Ivanhoe, 47 cases in Traver and 191 cases in Cutler.
In Visalia there has been 1,163 cases in one region, 685 cases in another region and 771 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 3,009 cases due to person-to-person contact and 6,164 cases are under investigation.
There have been 1,157 cases ages 0-17, 1,447 cases ages 18-25, 2,618 cases ages 26-40, 2,914 cases ages 41-64 and 1,093 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 4,869 cases who have been Hispanic, 921 cases have been Caucasian, 128 cases have been Asian, 41 cases have been African-American, 11 cases have been Native American, 118 cases have been multi-race and 3,153 cases have been unknown.
There are 247 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people Tulare County is now nearing a case rate of 1 in every 50 residents or two percent. Tulare county's case rate is now 1.9 percent.
Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double which measures how flat the curve of cases is — has remained relatively stable. As of Wednesday it was 25.9 days.