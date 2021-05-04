Tulare County saw a slight improvement in two of its stats when it came to its status as far as COVID-19 is concerned.
The state released its official stats for the county on Tuesday and now has Tulare County with a case rate of 2.7 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0027 percent. Last week the official case rate for the county was 2.9 per 100,000.
While Tulare County's overall positive test rate remained the same at 1.2 percent, its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas came down from last week. The positive test rate for the county's most disadvantaged areas fell to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent a week ago.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported no deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 837. The county has data on 834 deaths of which 627 were ages 65 and older, 190 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a youth who died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 641 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 163 deaths due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday the health department reported since March 11, 2020 there have now been 49,496 cases in Tulare County. The state, which has a different method of measuring deaths and cases, has Tulare County at 835 deaths and 48,844 cases.
The number of active cases rose by three on Tuesday. There are now 261 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19. As far as recoveries there are now 49,398 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
An encouraging development on Tuesday was Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus fell from the “likely stable category” back to the “likely decreasing” category. “Likely decreasing” means the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increased at a lower level than the current rate of increase.
Tulare County's R number fell from .92 to .88. The number .88 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 10,047 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 721 cases in Terra Bella, 624 cases in Strathmore, 1,811 cases in Lindsay, 8,828 cases in Tulare, 4,229 cases in Dinuba, 328 cases in Richgrove, 82 cases in Alpaugh, 786 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 1,459 cases in Earlimart, 1,173 cases in Farmersville, 1,049 cases in Exeter, 55 cases in Three Rivers, 917 cases in Woodlake, 752 cases in Cutler, 1,474 cases in Orosi, 91 cases in Goshen, 271 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 500 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,386 cases in one region, 3,539 cases in another region and 4,259 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,414 cases ages 0-17, 7,684 cases ages 18-25, 13,858 cases ages 26-40, 15,347 cases ages 41-64 and 5,168 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,634 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,956 have been Caucasian, 995 have been Asian, 361 have been African American, 331 have been Native American, 1,650 have been multi-race and 11,569 are unknown.
On Monday Sierra View reported it had five COVID-19 patients and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported one of its 31 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,233 positive tests.
VACCINES
As of Monday there have been 323,545 doses administered with 153,089 residents in Tulare County receiving at least one shot. There were 17,060 doses administered with the majority of those shots administered being second doses as 4,450 more residents in Tulare County received shots in the last week.