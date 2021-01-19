Tuesday's statistics provided by Tulare County Health and Human Services provided a glimmer of hope as far as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned.
There was a slight improvement in the county's metrics on Tuesday. While still extremely high Tulare County's state adjusted rate released on Tuesday was 79.6 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. That's a decline from the 82.4 per 100,000 reported in the previous week.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary rate also continues to fall and is now down to 79 per 100,000. That's a decline from 3.8 from the number that was reported on Friday and down from the more than 90 per 100,000 that was reported last week. So based on that it could appear Tulare County is finally heading in the right direction.
But once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County must also significantly reduce its positive test rate to 8 percent before it can move into the red tier. But the county's overall positive test rate did come down from 19.7 percent last week to 19 percent on Tuesday.
But the county's equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas continued to rise to 21.2 percent, up from 20.3 percent last week. For Tulare County to move into the red tier it must also reduce that rate to 8 percent.
As far as the stay-at-home order, The San Joaquin Valley's ICU availability is still listed officially at 0 percent. For the stay-at-home order to be lifted, the Valley's ICU availability must be projected to be at least 15 percent in four weeks. The health department reported on Tuesday there were two ICU beds, 4.9 percent, available in Tulare County.
Before Tuesday's report on Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported a significant improvement in the number of its ICU beds available, reporting 5 of its 10 ICU beds were available. Sierra View reported it had 34 COVID-19 patients and five patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View reported five of its 18 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it now had 10 employees who had tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized.
Sierra View has had 146 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 928 positive tests.
Another positive sign is a significant decline in active cases since the last report on Friday. The number of active cases declined by 499. There are now 4,922 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
There was a huge increase in recoveries since Friday. The number of recoveries increased by 2,185. There are now 36,439 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 1,691 since Friday. Since March 11 there have been 41,867 cases in Tulare County.
The health department reported five more deaths since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 506. The health department has data on 501 deaths of which 390 were ages 65 and older, 101 were ages 41-64 and 10 were under the age of 41.
There have been 158 deaths related to nursing homes and 343 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View has had 114 deaths due to COVID-19.
Another positive development is Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of the spread of the virus is heading in the right direction. The county's R number is down to .95, the same as the state's. That puts Tulare County in the “likely stable” category, although that means the rate of virus is expected to continue to increase at its current high level. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said the county needs to reduce that number to below .9. The number .95 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 8,260 cases in the Porterville area, 35 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 108 cases in Springville, 589 cases in Terra Bella, 544 cases in Strathmore, 1,577 cases in Lindsay. 301 cases in Tipton, 7,401 cases in Tulare, 3,648 cases in Dinuba, 65 cases in Alpaugh, 276 cases in Richgrove, 1,260 cases in Earlimart, 1,036 cases in Farmersville, 891 cases in Exeter, 779 cases in Woodlake, 43 cases in Three Rivers, 655 cases in Cutler, 1,252 cases in Orosi, 83 cases in Goshen, 212 cases in Traver, 46 cases in the Reedley area, 17 cases in Orange Cove and 434 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 4,631 cases in one region, 3,017 cases in another region and 3,632 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,077 cases ages 0-17, 6,573 cases ages 18-25, 11,880 cases ages 26-40, 12,983 cases ages 41-64 and 4,330 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 23,013 cases who have been Hispanic, 5,546 have been Caucasian, 805 have been Asian, 283 have been African American, 250 have been Native American, 1,344 have been multi-race and 10,626 are unknown.
There are 346 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people Tulare County has had a rate of 8.8 cases per 100 residents or 8.8 percent.