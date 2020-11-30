Tulare County received a much needed boost on Monday when it came to its standards as far as moving out of the purple tier.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported a significant drop on Monday in its preliminary, unofficial rate for cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. The health department reported the rate was at 18.3 on Monday, a significant drop of 9.4 from the previous high of 27.7 that was reported last week.
Of course the health department is waiting to see how that rate will be affected in the next week or so by Thanksgiving weekend gatherings.
And as far as its official standing when it comes to the state's tier system, Tulare County continues to move further away from moving from the most restrictive tier, purple, to the next least restrictive tier, red. Tulare County also no longer meets any of the standards when it comes to moving into the red tier.
Tulare County had been meeting the red tier standards in its overall positive test rate and equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas. But that's no longer the case.
As of Saturday, the state reported Tulare County now has a positive test rate of 9.6 percent, which is above the 8 percent threshold to be in the red tier. According to the health department's website, the county's equity metric positive test rate is also in the purple tier.
And as of Saturday the state reported Tulare County's case rate was 26.9 per 100,000 residents. According to a Harvard study that places the county in the “tipping point” category.The Harvard study recommends stay-at-home orders are necessary for counties that are at the “tipping point.”
Tulare County needs to reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier. Once it meets all of the standards, Tulare County must maintain those numbers for two weeks to move into the red tier. Restaurants can then open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters can open on a limited basis and schools can reopen to all students.
As far as schools, Springville has now been cleared to reopen for grades K-6 as its waiver has finished the process of being approved by the county and reviewed by the state. Woodville has also finally received approval of its waiver to reopen for grades K-6 from the county and that waiver is now being reviewed by the state.
The health department reported a daily increase of active cases over the Thanksgiving weekend that wasn't too sizeable. The health department reported an increase of 95 active cases over a five-day period, so active cases increased by less than 20 per day. There are now 1,588 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
The health department reported on overall increase of 363 cases on Monday over a five-day period or close to 75 per day. Of course the health department is concerned about a significant increase in cases that could result in the next week or so from Thanksgiving weekend gatherings. Since March 11 Tulare County has had 20,913 COVID-19 cases.
The health department reported there were four more deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 312. Tulare County has data on 303 deaths of which 235 were 65 and older, 64 were between the ages of 41 and 64 and four were under the age of 41.
There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 181 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state projects Tulare County to have 346 deaths by December 30.
Tulare County's R number remains in the “likely increasing” category as far as the spread of the virus at 1.16. The number 1.16 represents the average number of people one infected person would infect. The state's R number os 1.15.
Since March 11 there have been 3,705 cases in the Porterville area, 230 cases in Terra Bella, 303 cases in Strathmore, 764 cases in Lindsay, 70 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 156 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 366 cases in Pixley, 137 cases in Tipton, 854 cases in Earlimart, 3,388 cases in Tulare, 2,149 cases in Dinuba, 614 cases in Farmersville, 457 cases in Exeter, 351 cases in Woodlake, 417 cases in Cutler, 738 cases in Orosi, 47 cases in Goshen, 107 cases in Traver, 16 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,443 cases in one region, 1,430 cases in another region and 1,746 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,982 cases ages 0-17, 3,310 cases ages 18-25, 5,987 cases ages 26-40, 6,506 cases ages 41-64 and 2,117 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 12,133 cases who have been Hispanic, 2,197 have been Caucasian, 385 have been Asian, 109 have been African American, 93 have been Native American,435 have been multi-race and 5,561 are unknown.
There are 874 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
As of Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center had 19 COVID-19 patients and 9 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 58 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use and four of its 16 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported a significant increase in its employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Sierra View now has 18 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and one of those employees has been hospitalized. Sierra View reported 66 employees have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 518 positive tests.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 4.4 cases per 100 residents or 4.4 percent.