There was a significant drop in the number of active cases in Tulare County over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services also reported on Monday a slight improvement in the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate.
The number of active cases in Tulare County dropped by 29 over the weekend. There are now 259 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19. The county's case rate dropped by .2 to 2.7 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0027 percent.
The health department reported 31 new cases over the weekend, about 10 cases per day over the three-day period. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,414 cases in Tulare County.
The health department reported two more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 831.
The state is now lagging behind the county when it comes to the number of cases and deaths it has recorded for Tulare County. The state has Tulare County at 829 deaths and with 48,618 cases.
The county has data on 821 deaths of which 620 were ages 65 and older, 184 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died due to complications with COVID-19.
There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 628 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained the same at .77. Tulare County is in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning its rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than the current rate of increase. The number .77 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The health department reported 58 recoveries over the weekend. There are now 48.324 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 10,017 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 718 cases in Terra Bella, 162 cases in Springville, 621 cases in Strathmore, 1,798 cases in Lindsay, 8,783 cases in Tulare, 4,218 cases in Dinuba, 330 cases in Richgrove, 785 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 81 cases in Alpaugh, 1,456 cases in Earlimart, 1,165 cases in Farmersville, 1,048 cases in Exeter, 55 cases in Three Rivers, 918 cases in Woodlake, 751 cases in Cutler, 1,474 cases in Orosi, 91 cases in Goshen, 269 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 501 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,406 cases in one region, 3,547 cases in another region and 4,274 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,404 cases ages 0-17, 7,676 cases ages 18-25, 13,850 cases ages 26-40, 15,319 cases ages 41-64 and 5,138 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,609 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,956 have been Caucasian, 993 have been Asian, 354 have been African American, 330 have been Native American, 1,640 have been multi-race and 11,532 are unknown.
On Friday Sierra View reported it had two COVID-19 patients and three patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported three of its 21 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and that all 174 of its employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,213 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.
VACCINES UPDATE
One in four Californians who are eligible are fully vaccinated, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday. As of Monday more than 26 doses of a vaccine have been administered in the state. As of Monday, 141,876 Tulare County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.