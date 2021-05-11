When it comes to if Tulare County will move into the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier, for at least a short time, the county's top health official admitted it was speculation.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz admitted he didn't know if the county would ever make it to the yellow tier during his update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting. Lutz is now providing an update at the board meeting every other week.
Tulare County is now in the orange tier and if it moves into the yellow tier that would allow a continued expansion of opening sectors in the county. Lutz said Tulare County won't be able to move into the yellow tier next week, but it's possible the county could move into the yellow tier by the end of May.
But again Lutz said it's unknown if the county will make it to the yellow tier before June 15 when the state plans to fully open up the economy anyway. Tulare County has flirted with the yellow tier guidelines for sometime now and Lutz admitted it's frustrating to continue to be that close without making more progress.
Tulare County's case rate has remained the same for quite sometime now and remained about the same on Tuesday when the state reported its official rate for the county was 2.9 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period. For Tulare County to move into the yellow tier it must reduce its case rate to less than 2 per 100,000.
Tulare County has met the yellow tier guidelines when it comes to its positive test rates for sometime now. On Tuesday the county's overall positive test rate was 1.3 percent. The county's positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas actually fell below its overall positive test rate at .9 percent.
When it comes community events such as car shows, farmers markets and swap meets there continues to be questions on what's allowed and how big those events can be. In the orange tier the state's guidelines allows for large gatherings of 100 people or 300 people if everyone is vaccinated or has proof of a negative COVID test.
But there's still questions concerning community events held by organizations. Lutz said it's expected the state will provide updated guidance when it comes to events such as those sometime this week.
Lutz also addressed the adjustment in the number of overall positive cases in Tulare County. He reported on Tuesday that since March 11, 2020 Tulare County has had 49,613 cases.
That's an increase of just 66 cases over the last two weeks, but Lutz said that was due to the fact that many cases have been reclassified as “presumed positive” as opposed to “confirmed positive.” “It was a cleanup process,” Lutz said.
As of Monday Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there are 245 active cases in the county. He said the number of weekly active cases also continues to stay about the same. “We're really seeing a plateau,” he said.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus continues to be at .8. Tulare County is in the “likely decreasing” category which means the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .8 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
As of Friday the health department reported there have been 839 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19. Lutz said there have been five deaths in the last two weeks.
The state, which has a different method of measuring cases and deaths, has Tulare County with 837 deaths and 48,956 cases.
As far as schools are concerned, Lutz said the opening up of schools in the county has gone well as of Tuesday there were 20 active student COVID cases and six active staff cases.
On Monday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had three COVID-19 patients and nine patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 163 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported one of its 19 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,240 positive tests.
VACCINES
With the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older coming on Monday, Lutz said it's expected the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older will begin to be offered later this week or early next week. Parental consent is required for the Pfizer vaccination to be adminstered to youth, Lutz said.
As of Tuesday there have been 157,902 Tulare County residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccine, which is 47 percent of those eligible. There have been 123,491 Tulare County residents who have been fully vaccinated.
The percentage of those eligible in the county's most disadvantaged areas who have received at least one dose is virtually the same as the entire count at 46.7 percent.
The oversight of the vaccination site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building will be transferred from the state to Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance, beginning on Thursday, May 13, Lutz said.
Those who have lost their vaccine cards can also go to https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ to find information on how they can possibly replace their card.