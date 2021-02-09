Even though Tulare County is closing in on the metric that would allow schools to re-open on an expanded basis, don't look for the city's two largest districts to re-open to more students right away.
The Burton School District and Porterville Unified School District are still sorting out everything it will take to re-open to more students while following all the state protocols.
In the meantime both districts remain open for classroom instruction using “cohorts” in which smaller class sizes are used. Both districts have re-opened to students who have struggled the most with distance learning.
Burton School District's waiver to re-open its classrooms for all of its students in grades K-6 had been approved. But the district had yet to re-open before the stay-at-home order which has since been lifted was put into place in December. Even though Burton's waiver had been approved, districts that had yet to re-open weren't allowed to open under state guidelines after the stay-at-home order was put in place.
Burton is now using a hybrid system under the cohort model in which students in grades K-6 struggling the most with distance learning have returned to in-person learning in smaller classes. The students are in the classroom four days a week from 1 to 3 p.m.
For all students to return to the classroom in grades K-6, Tulare County must lower its COVID-19 case rate to 25 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz stated the county is close to the threshold.
He reported the county's unofficial, preliminary rate is now at 26.3 per 100,000. Based on the recent trend, Tulare County could reach the 25 per 100,000 threshold by as soon as this Tuesday.
But the state also initially set a requirement for essentially all staff to be tested for schools that re-open in counties with a case rate above 14 per 100,000. Administrators have said that would be logistically and financially challenging.
The deadline, though, for the safe schools plan that would have put that requirement in place of February 1 has passed. PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said it's his understanding that safe schools plan, including the test requirement is being renegotiated.
Lutz said the state is in the process of doing a school specific safety review to come up with a new plan, but again he said it's expected the county will be under the 25 per 100,000 threshold for some time before that plan would become reality.
So for now, Burton district spokesperson Irene Ortega said the district is working on a plan with its teachers and classified employees on how to re-open for all K-6 students.
Nelson said PUSD is basically doing the same. “I don't think it really changes things that much,” said Nelson about the 25 per 100,000 threshold. “I don't think the move to 25 allows us to do much more than what we've already done.”
Because Vandalia, Los Robles and West Putnam Schools re-opened to grades K-6 before the stay-at-home order, those schools were able to re-open to all K-6 students of families who chose to have their students return to school.
But Nelson said the magic number for all schools to reopen — grades K-12 — is really 7 per 100,000. Under the state guidelines schools are allowed to reopen in counties with a case rate of 7 per 100,000. “That really opens up a lot more opportunities for us,” he said.
And he added he can see that 7 per 100,000 rate on the horizon. “I'm cautiously optimistic,” Nelson said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Tulare County's official case rate as measured by the state is 34.1 per 100,000. That's a significant decrease from last week's rate of 47.3 per 100,000.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its rate to 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County must also reduce its positive test rates to 8 percent to move into the red tier and continues to move closer to that threshold as well. Its overall positive test rate is 9.8 percent, down from 12.1 percent last week. Its equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantage areas was 12.4 percent, down from 14.4 percent last week.
There was a slight decline in the number of active cases. The number of active cases dropped by 36 from the previous day. There are now 2,059 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by just under 1,000 over the last week. That's a 2.1 percent weekly increase, the lowest weekly increase since the most recent surge.
The number of deaths, though, continue to increase at a high rate. There were 10 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 661.
The last week also saw the highest weekly total of deaths since the pandemic began at 55 in Tulare County. That slightly surpassed the previous weekly high total of 54.
The county has data on 645 deaths of which 498 were ages 65 and older, 133 were ages 41-64 and 13 were ages 26-40. One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19.
There have been 182 deaths related to nursing homes and 463 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 137 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of the spread of the virus remained the same at .79, putting it in the “likely decreasing” category. That means cases are expected to increase at a lower rate than the current level. The number .79 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The number of recoveries increased by 275 over the previous day. There are now 43,662 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 249 from the previous day. Since March 11 there have been 46,382 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 9,341 cases in the Porterville area, 140 cases in Springville, 40 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 678 cases in Terra Bella, 608 cases in Strathmore, 1,747 cases in Lindsay, 8,174 cases in Tulare, 3,950 cases in Dinuba, 312 cases in Richgrove, 76 cases in Alpaugh, 747 cases in Pixley, 345 cases in Tipton, 1,373 cases in Earlimart, 1,120 cases in Farmersville, 977 cases in Exeter, 51 cases in Three Rivers, 859 cases in Woodlake, 726 cases in Cutler, 1,371 cases in Orosi, 235 cases in Traver, 87 cases in Goshen, 57 cases in the Reedley area, 20 cases in Orange Cove and 482 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,080 cases in one region, 4,011 cases in another region and 3,341 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,869 cases ages 0-17, 7,207 cases ages 18-25, 13,047 cases ages 26-40, 14,409 cases ages 41-64 and 4,824 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 25,446 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,322 have been Caucasian, 915 have been Asian, 323 have been African American, 293 have been Native American and 1,524 are unknown.
There are 323 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Monday Sierra View reported it had 24 COVID-19 patients and 11 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported all 10 of its ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported nine of its 25 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has five employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 162 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 1,057 positive tests.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 9.7 cases per 100 residents or 9.7 percent.