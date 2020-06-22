THE RECORDER
The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Tulare County continues to increase at about the same rate as the number of cases.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday there are now 2,450 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. That's an increase more 129 over Friday's total of 2,321 that was reported.
The department reported there have now been 3,177 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, an increase of 131 over the 3,046 that was reported on Friday. That's an increase of more than 40 cases a day over the weekend.
The department did report two more deaths over the weekend due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 113 deaths in Tulare County due to the coronavirus.
The number of active cases in Tulare County remained exactly the same as of Friday at 614.
There have been about 300 cases in Southeastern Tulare County, including Porterville, which includes 55 cases in Pixley, 17 cases in Tipton and 14 cases in Terra Bella.
The official tally for Lindsay is 163 cases. There have been 483 cases in Tulare and 479 cases in Dinuba.
There have been 34 cases in Strathmore, six cases in foothill/mountain communities, 37 cases in Exeter, 12 cases in Goshen, 19 cases in Traver, 31 cases in Woodlake, 134 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Southwestern Tulare County, there have been 85 cases in Earlimart and 11 cases in Richgrove. Visalia has been divided into two regions with 321 cases reported in one region and 379 cases reported in the other region.
There are now 47 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. Of those 47 hospitalizations, eight are in intensive care. The number of confirmed nursing home cases in Tulare County has increased to 433.
There have been 330 cases ages 0-17, 451 ages 18-25, 761 ages 26-40, 1,049 ages 41-64 and 586 ages 65 and older.
41 cases have been reported as travel-related, 1,524 have been due to person-to-person contact and 1,612 are under investigation.
The number of people in self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials has remained about the same at 986.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12 inpatient COVID-19 cases. Sierra View has had 13 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported it has had 1,730 tests conducted as of Thursday while 7,779 tests have been conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had more than 6.8 cases per 1,000, which is .68 percent. The doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double in Tulare County remains relatively high and has increased slightly to 23.9 days as of Sunday, which means the curve of cases remains relatively flat.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN UPDATE
Eagle Mountain Casino has posted on its website it nay not reopen until after July 1.
“The Tule River Tribal Council along with Eagle Mountain Casino Management have been preparing for the reopening of Eagle Mountain Casino all while following CDC guidelines enforced by governor Newsom,” the post on the website stated. “The health and safety of team members and guests are their top priority so they have been very cautious not to open too soon.
“The newly predicted open date has been postponed after July 1; as Tribal Council is still evaluating to ensure the health and safety for all, however tribal council is working on a possible date to open sooner.”
TULARE COUNTY LIBRARY CURBSIDE SERVICE
Tulare County Libraries will begin offering curbside pickup service. The Visalia branch will begin offering the service today.
All other branches with the exception of Woodlake and Terra Bella will provide the service beginning June 30. Requests can be made by calling 713-2700 or by visiting the library website, https://www.tularecountylibrary.org/
TULARE COUNTY CHILD SUPPORT SERVICES OPEN
The Tulare County Child Support Services office in Porterville re-opened on Monday, but on a limited basis and by appointment only.
The department stated it has a limited amount of scheduling available. To schedule a future appointment, call 866-901-3212. Information about appointments is also available at https://dcssappt.tularecounty.ca.gov/SchedulerWeb
The Porterville office is located at 259 N. Main. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Face coverings will be required to enter the building.