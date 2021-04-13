With the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control calling for the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Tulare County Health and Human Services has had to adjust its plans for the mass vaccination event at the Porterville Fairgrounds beginning on Sunday.
The health department had planned to administer 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the three-day event for agricultural and food workers and their families. The major advantage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would have been 3,000 people would have been vaccinated with just one shot required.
But now the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, will be used at the fairgrounds vaccination event. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine at the fairgrounds will also be scheduled for their second shot at the time of receiving their first shot.
One advantage of the Pfizer vaccine is families members of ag and food workers who are 16 years old and older will be eligible to be vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can only be used for those 18 and older.
The vaccination event at the fairgrounds will be held April 18 through 20. Vaccinations will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Agricultural and food employers should have their employees register at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Limited walk-ups will be accepted for those arriving on buses. The county is also providing free bus rides for those going to vaccine appointments.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said the county had planned to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at other events as well, but that has been placed on hold.
And he said he expected the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to last “weeks” or possible a month. “It will really slow down the review process,” said Lutz about the involvement of the FDA and CDC.
Lutz reported on the status of the vaccines during his weekly update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Lutz said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused because there have been six reactions of rare, severe blood clots to the vaccine nationally. All of the cases involve women under the age of 49.
But there's also an encouraging development when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer is asking the FDA for approval of its vaccine to be used for ages 12 and older.
Once that approval is granted, Lutz said the health department will work with the county's schools to offer the vaccine to those 12 and older.
BY THE NUMBERS
Supervisor Larry Micari asked if there was an increase in cases among children in the county in the wake of reports of spikes of cases in children in other parts of the county. “We haven't seen a huge spike in cases with children,” Lutz said. Lutz added as of Tuesday there were 13 active cases with children in Tulare County.
Tulare County remains in the orange tier as its official case rate as released by the state on Tuesday was 3.4 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0034 percent. That's a slight drop from last week as last week's official case rate was actually 3.65 per 100,000, Lutz said. The state made an error in reporting its data last week, Lutz added.
Tulare County continues to actually meet the lest restrictive tier, the yellow tier, with its positive test rates. The county's overall positive test rate is 1.9 percent and its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas lines up with its overall positive test rate, Lutz said.
For Tulare County to move into the yellow tier it must reduce its case rate to 1 per 100,000. But the tier system could be removed before that happens as the state plans to fully reopen the economy and remove the tier system on June 15.
It's expected the state will keep the tiered system for large public and private gatherings, concerts, theater performances and live indoor sports events. All of those can take place again beginning on Thursday with various restrictions depending on what tier a county is in .
Lutz said the overall number of cases increased in Tulare County by 125 over the last week. Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus is at .77.
Tulare County has been in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .77 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
On Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had two COVID-19 patients and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
Sierra View reported four of its 21 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it now has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
Sierra View has had a total of 1,208 positive tests. Sierra View has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.