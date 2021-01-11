The overall statistics as far as the status of COVID-19 showed the surge continued over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday an increase of 189 active cases in the county over the weekend. There are now 5,275 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department also reported nine more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 464. The county has data on 406 deaths of which 317 were ages 65 and older, 82 were ages 41-64 and seven were ages 26-40.
There have been no deaths under the age of 26. There have been 138 deaths related to nursing homes and 268 deaths not related to nursing homes.
There was a large increase of recoveries over the weekend in Tulare County as the number of recoveries increased by 1,150. There are now 32,545 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The overall number of cases increased by 1,348 over the weekend. Since March 11 there have been 38,284 cases in Tulare County.
There was also a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County over the weekend. The health department reported 220 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, an increase of five over the previous number reported.
The health department also reported the number of ICU beds available on Monday in Tulare County fell to just one — 1.9 percent.
The official ICU availability rate for the San Joaquin Valley remained at 0 percent so the state continued to reported the Valley's status “does not meet criteria to exit order” as far as the stay-at-home order is concerned. For the stay-at-home order to be lifted, the Valley's projected ICU availability in four weeks must reach at least 15 percent.
As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View has had 101 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported it had 36 COVID-19 patients and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported six of its 25 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has 15 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized. There have been 135 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 870 positive tests.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate remained stable, but continued to be high. On Monday the health department reported Tulare County's rate was 86.8 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period, a slight decrease of 0.2 from the previous number reported. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce that number to 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of the spread of the virus also remains stable. Tulare County's R number continues to be in the “likely stable” category, meaning the increased rate of spread of the virus is expected to continue at its current level.
The number 1 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The state's R number is .99.
Since March 11 there have been 7,495 cases in the Porterville area, 90 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 90 cases in Springville, 502 cases in Strathmore, 1,443 cases in Lindsay, 6,805 cases in Tulare, 3,404 cases in Dinuba, 237 cases in Richgrove, 63 cases in Alpaugh, 627 cases in Pixley, 273 cases in Tipton, 1,172 cases in Earlimart, 938 cases in Farmersville, 829 cases in Exeter, 41 cases in Three Rivers, 670 cases in Woodlake, 617 cases in Cutler, 1,127 cases in Orosi, 75 cases in Goshen, 196 cases in Traver, 44 cases in the Reedley area, 15 cases in Orange Cove and 406 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there are 4,233 cases in one region, 2,737 cases in another region and 3,329 cases in a third region.
There have been 5,525 cases ages 0-17, 6,024 cases ages 18-25, 10,897 cases ages 26-40, 11,867 cases ages 41-64 and 3,954 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 21,085 cases who have been Hispanic, 4,985 have been Caucasian, 746 have been Asian, 252 have been African American, 222 have been Native American, 1,202 have been multi-race and 9,792 are unknown.
There are 331 people in Tulare County in self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people Tulare County has had a rate of 8 cases per 100 residents or eight percent.