Tulare County Health and Human Services has scheduled two vaccine clinics in Porterville next week, one aimed at students and the other to provide a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A vaccination event has been scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. May 10-12 at the Porterville Fairgrounds. The event is specifically being held to provide the second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who received the first vaccine at an April 18 to 20 event held at the fairgrounds.
A vaccine clinic will also be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 111 at the Monache gym. The focus of this clinic will be to provide the Pfizer vaccine to high school students ages 16 and older.