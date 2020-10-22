The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County went back up on Thursday.
And as far as the key stat holding Tulare County back from moving into the red tier, it remained stagnant.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported Tulare County's case rate rose by .4 on Thursday to 8.5 per 100,000 over the last seven days.
For Tulare County to move from the most restrictive tier — purple — to the next least restrictive tier — red — it must have a rate of 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County meets the standards for the red tier when it comes to its positive test rate. Tulare County's positive test rate is 5.1 percent, well below the 8 percent threshold.
Tulare County actually nearly meets the rate to move into the orange tier — the next least restrictive tier after red — which is 4.9 percent.
Tulare County also meets the equity metric when it comes to moving into the red tier as far as its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas. That number is is 6.3 percent, below the eight percent threshold.
On the first Tuesday in which Tulare County meets all the standards it must maintain those numbers for two weeks to move into the red tier. Restaurants would then be able to open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches would be able to open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters would be able to open on a limited basis and schools would be able to reopen for all of their students.
A good sign as far as Tulare County making that case rate threshold for the red tier is its R number has come back down to .92. That number still indicates the county's rate of increase is “likely stable,” meaning it's expected to continue at its current rate, but the number has fallen back below 1. The number .92 represents the average number of people one infected person would infect.
As far as schools waivers for all Porterville Unified School District Elementary Schools, Springville and Woodville were all still under review as far as joining numerous other local schools that have been allowed to open for grades K-6.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Thursday there are now 573 people in the county who have COVID-19, an increase of 34 over the previous day.
There was a slight increase in the number of recoveries. The health department reported on Thursday there are now 16,568 people in Tulare County who have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 24 over the previous day.
The number of overall cases increased by 60 on Thursday. Since March 11 there have been 17.425 cases in Tulare County.
The health department also reported two more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 284. The state model has again projected a decrease in the number of deaths, projecting nine more deaths in Tulare County by November 21, bringing the total to 293.
As of Thursday the health department had data on 276 deaths. There have been 214 deaths above the age of 65, 58 deaths between the ages of 41-64 and four deaths under the age of 41.
There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 157 deaths not related to nursing homes.
The average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County is also down to 28. As of Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations and five patients suspected of having COVID-19.
But the hospital also reported for the first time in a long time that none of its ICU beds were in use. It also reported one of its 18 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View has had 48 deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View reported it now has three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 368 positive tests.