While the spread of COVID-19 was considered to still be on the rise in Tulare County, there was one encouraging number that was reported by Tulare County Health and Human Services on Tuesday.
The number of active cases in Tulare County actually declined from 3,669 to 3,609. That's because there was a considerable increase in the number of recoveries reported on Tuesday.
The department reported Tulare County has now had 5,080 people who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. That's an increase of 387 over the previous day.
So for the first time in quite a while, the number of recoveries outpaced the number of new cases reported. The department reported 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That brings the total of COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Tulare County to 8,862. Tuesday is normally the day of the week in which the highest number of new cases is reported because it's on that day the processing of cases from the weekend is processed.
The department reported one more death due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 173.
The state model which projects the number of deaths is projecting a surge of deaths in Tulare County in its latest update. The state projects 374 deaths in Tulare County by August 27.
Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus will spread also continues to increase. That number is now up to 1.27 which indicates the spread of COVID-19 is “likely increasing.”
That means the spread of the virus is expected to be even higher than what it is now. The number 1.27 represents the average number of people one infected person is expected to infect.
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced three strike teams from various state agencies would be sent to the Central Valley, including Tulare County, to help with the battle against COVID-19. He stated $52 million in federal funds would be used in the Valley for such tasks as improved testing.
Tulare County also reported an alarming rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Its latest figure showed there were 111 hospitalizations in the county.
As of Monday, Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported it had 80 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The hospital reported it now has 81 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 143 employees who have recovered.
Kaweah Delta reported it had 13 of 42 available ventilators in use. It reported it has had a total of 2,645 positive tests.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Sierra View has had 24 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported it had six of 10 ICU beds in use and six of 19 available ventilators in use. Sierra View has now had 199 positive tests.
Sierra View reported it now has eight employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 26 employees who have recovered.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tulare County nursing homes is 539.
There have now been 1,353 cases in the Porterville area. There have been 386 cases in Lindsay, 104 cases in Strathmore, 80 cases in Terra Bella, 21 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 37 cases in Tipton, 197 cases in Pixley, 403 cases in Earlimart, 52 cases in Richgrove, 1,287 cases in Tulare, 1,039 cases in Dinuba, 98 cases in Woodlake, 32 cases in Goshen, 166 cases in Exeter, 46 cases in Traver, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 238 cases in Farmersville and 96 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there has been 1,122 cases in one region, 665 cases in another region and 739 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 2,795 cases due to person-to-person contact and 5,999 cases are under investigation.
There have been 1,111 cases ages 0-17, 1,380 cases ages 18-25, 2,507 cases ages 26-40, 2,786 cases ages 41-64 and 1,065 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 4,455 cases who have been Hispanic, 876 have been Caucasian, 114 have been Asian, 39 have been African American, 11 have been Native American, 107 have been multi-race and 3,260 are unknown.
There are 270 people in Tulare County who are in self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had about 1.78 cases per 100 residents or 1.78 percent.
Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double which measures how flat the curve of cases is — remained about the same at 25.9 days.