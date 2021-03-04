For the first time in a long time, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
That report comes after the health department reported two deaths on Wednesday, which was far lower than had been reported for a while. That along with other numbers reported by the health department could indicate COVID-19 has reached a “plateau” in Tulare County. Tulare County's active cases and its case rate also remained relatively unchanged on Thursday.
The number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 remained at 768 on Thursday. The county has data on 758 deaths of which 572 were ages 65 and older, 170 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 187 deaths related to nursing homes and 569 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 156 deaths due to COVID-19.
There are now 724 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19. That's a decrease of 2 from the number reported on Wednesday.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate also remained virtually the same on Thursday at 10.3 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0103 percent.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it would have to reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000. Once 40 percent of those in Tulare County's most disadvantaged areas have access to vaccines, then the county can move into the red tier when its official case rate is 10 per 100,000.
While there could be a plateau, Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus continued to drop to .68. That's still in the “likely decreasing” category but now drops Tulare County into “green” counties that have the lowest R numbers below .7.
Every county in the state is in the “likely decreasing” category with the rest of the counties in the state having a R number above .7. “Likely decreasing” means the increase in the rate of the virus is expected to rise at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .68 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The health department reported 51 more recoveries on Thursday. There are now 46,671 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported 49 new cases on Thursday. Since March 11 there have been 48,163 cases in Tulare County.
There have ben 9,741 cases in the Porterville area, 151 cases in Springville, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 697 cases in Terra Bella, 619 cases in Strathmore, 1,778 cases in Lindsay, 324 cases in Richgrove, 779 cases in Pixley, 360 cases in Tipton, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 1,430 cases in Earlimart, 1,142 cases in Farmersville, 1,028 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 888 cases in Woodlake, 737 cases in Cutler, 1,429 cases in Orosi, 8,583 cases in Tulare, 4,100 cases in Dinuba, 89 cases in Goshen, 248 cases in Traver, 59 cases in the Reedley area, 21 cases in Orange Cove and 493 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,260 cases in one region, 3,466 cases in another region and 4,150 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,151 cases ages 0-17, 7,486 cases ages 18-25, 13,530 cases ages 26-40, 14,971 cases ages 41-64 and 4,998 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 26,762 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,697 have been Caucasian, 956 have been Asian, 337 have been African American, 314 have been Native American, 1,585 have been multi-race and 11,512 are unknown.
There are 223 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Thursday, Sierra View reported it had 11 COVID-19 patients and nine patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported four of its 22 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees at this time who have tested positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,138 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.1 percent.
GOVERNOR 'DOUBLES DOWN' ON MASKS
Even though there could be a plateau when it comes to COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom made it clear on Thursday he wasn't following the lead of other states, actually calling for a more precautious measure.
While other states have been lifting mask mandates, Newsom said he was encouraging those in California to “double down” on mask wearing. He recommended those in the state to wear two masks when in public or at least to wear a filter mask.