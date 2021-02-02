Tulare County continues to head in the right direction when it comes to its overall status as far as COVID-19 is concerned.
But deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County continue to be high and there's concern about mutated variants of the virus that could cause another surge. That was the report presented by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his presentation on the status of COVID-19 in in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Lutz reported another significant drop in the last week in Tulare County's case rate. As measure by the state, Tulare County's official rate is 47.2 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period, Lutz said. That's down from 60.8 per 100,000 last week.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County must also reduce its overall positive test rate and its equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas to 8 percent to move into the red tier. The county continues to make progress toward that standard as well.
The county's overall positive test rate fell to 12.1 percent from 16 percent where it was last week. In the last week, Tulare County's equity metric positive test rate fell from 19.1 percent to 14.4 percent.
The number of overall cases in the county increased by 1,468 during the last week. That's the lowest weekly increase in eight weeks, Lutz said.
The increase in cases reported by Lutz on Tuesday was also the lowest daily increase in sometime. The number of cases increased by 155 on Tuesday from Monday. On Monday, the health department reported an increase of 725 cases over the weekend. Since March 11 there have been 45,398 cases in Tulare County.
The number of active cases continues to fall as Lutz reported there are now less than 3,000 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19. That number was 3,118 on Monday.
Another positive development that Lutz reported is Tulare County hospitals avoided having to go to a crisis standard of care in which they would have had to begin essentially rationing care.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of the spread of the virus also remains at .79, putting the county in the “likely decreasing” category. That means the the spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower rate than its current level. The number .79 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
But there continues to be a significant rise in the number of deaths. Tulare County now has 606 deaths due to COVID-19.
That's a one-day increase of eight and the number of deaths increased by 54 over the last week. That's the highest weekly increase since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sierra View Medical Center has had 129 deaths due to COVID-19. “Definitely our deaths continue to be very high,” Lutz said. Lutz added the number of deaths will “continue to be high for the next few weeks.”
Lutz also talked about mutated variants of the virus that have now happened in California. While the severity of those mutated variants aren't any greater than the original virus, Lutz said the mutated variants are a lot more infectious. Because of that he said another surge could happen in the late winter or early spring.
So he said residents need to be “continually diligent toward the virus.”
SCHOOLS
Lutz reported as far as reopening schools again for all students to remain at a stalemate on the state level. “Unfortunately the ones who are suffering the most are our students at home,” he said.