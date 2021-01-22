While Tulare County continues to make progress when it comes to its status as far as COVID-19 is concerned, it's still turning out to be a painful January as health officials expected.
Health officials were concerned there would be a significant rise in deaths and that happened on Thursday as Tulare County Health and Human Services reported 14 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 to 529.
The county has data on 501 deaths of which 390 were ages 65 and older, 101 were ages 41-64 and 10 were under the age of 41. There have been 158 deaths related to nursing homes and 343 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 116 deaths due to COVID-19.
The number of active cases also increased significantly on Thursday. The number of cases increased by 171 on Thursday. There are now 4,830 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of recoveries increased by 171 on Thursday. There are now 37,182 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
But the number of overall cases increased by 355 on Thursday, leading to the increase in active cases. Since March 11 there have been 42,541 cases in Tulare County.
The official ICU availability for the San Joaquin Valley remained at 0 percent. The stay-at-home order in the Valley can be lifted when its ICU availability is projected to be at least 15 percent in four weeks.
On Thursday, the health department reported there were five ICU beds, 10.2 percent, available in Tulare County. On Wednesday Sierra View reported nine of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. Tulare County continues to be far away from moving into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, but continues to make gradual process.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate continues to decline as it's now 69 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period, a drop of 4.9 from the previous day. Tulare County needs to reduce that number to 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier.
The number of hospitalizations also went down in Tulare County, decreasing by 17 from the previous day. The health department reported on Thursday there were 197 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County.
On Wednesday, Sierra View reported it had 35 COVID-19 patients and 11 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported eight of its 26 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has 12 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized. There have been 147 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 953 positive tests.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained virtually the same at .94. Tulare County continues to be in the “likely stable” category, although that means the increase in the rate of the virus is expected to continue at its current high rate. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director said the county needs to reduce that number below .90.
The state's R number is .92. The R number represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 8,405 cases in Porterville, 35 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 110 cases in Springville, 600 cases in Terra Bella, 554 cases in Strathmore, 1,599 cases in Lindsay, 7,510 cases in Tulare, 3,717 cases in Dinuba, 287 cases in Richgrove, 67 cases in Alpaugh, 307 cases in Tipton, 1,269 cases in Earlimart, 694 cases in Pixley, 1,053 cases in Farmersville, 908 cases in Exeter, 44 cases in Three Rivers, 85 cases in Goshen, 213 cases in Traver, 789 cases in Woodlake, 686 cases in Cutler, 1,261 cases in Orosi, 49 cases in the Reedley area, 17 cases in Orange Cove and 446 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there are 3,689 cases in one region, 4,691 cases in another region and 3,066 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,202 cases ages 0-17, 6,676 cases ages 18-25, 12,041 cases ages 26-40, 13,194 cases ages 41-64 and 4,404 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 23,382 cases who have been Hispanic, 5,650 have been Caucasian, 821 have been Asian, 287 have been African American, 256 have been Native American, 1359 have been multi-race and 10,786 are unknown.
There are 306 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has a rate of 8.9 cases per 100 residents or 8.9 percent.