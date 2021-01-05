As far as county hospitals being able to treat those with COVID-19, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz essential described the situation as a near crisis level.
But Lutz also stressed county hospitals haven't reached a crisis level yet. Lutz gave that description during his report on the status of COVID-19 at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Lutz did say hospitals in the county are coming close to reaching a level he described as a “crisis standard of care” in which hospitals will have to begin prioritizing who receives treatment and how treatment is given as far as the use of ICU beds.
“To be clear we're not there yet,” Lutz said. “We're doing everything we can as is the state to avoid getting there.”
He stated mid-January will be the telling time as far as if the county reaches that crisis level. He said the county is past the “initial” surge of COVID-19 that came during the holidays. But he added “the surge on top of the surge” could be coming in the next 10 to 14 days.
Tulare County's ICU availability rate as of Monday was officially listed at 0 percent. The San Joaquin Valley's and state's ICU availability rates have also been listed at 0 percent.
For the stay-at-home order to be lifted the entire Valley must reach a level in which the ICU availability is projected to be 15 percent four weeks out. The state continues to report the Valley “does not meet the criteria to exit the order.”
Central California Emergency Medical Services Agency which oversees ambulance services in the Valley, including Tulare County, has also implemented an “assess and refer” policy in which services for non-emergencies won't be provided.
For now the rate of the spread of the virus has stabilized. But there has been a “spike” in deaths since December. And Tulare County's positive test rates continue to increase.
Lutz reported two more deaths on Tuesday, which is considerably lower than what has been recently reported on a daily basis. There have now been 421 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
In the last three weeks there have been 89 deaths, Lutz reported, which is about 30 deaths per week. During December the county averaged 22 deaths per week, Lutz said.
He said during the summer surge the county averaged 13 deaths per week. Otherwise during the pandemic the county has averaged 10 deaths per week, he said.
The county has data on 406 deaths of which 34 percent are related to nursing homes. Those ages 65 and older account for about 80 percent of the deaths. There have been seven deaths who have been ages 26-40 and no deaths below the age of 26.
Tulare County's case rate actually continues to drop. Lutz said the unofficial, preliminary rate reported by the county fell to 67.6 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period, a 1.3 drop from the previous day. He said the state's adjusted rate for the county is 64.9 per 100,000.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will move back into the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For the county to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its rate to 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County must also reduce its positive test rates. The county's overall positive test rate has climbed from 16 to 17 percent, Lutz reported.
The county's equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas has also climbed from 17.4 to 18.5 percent, Lutz said. For the county to move into the red tier it must reduce both those rates to 8 percent.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus also remains the same for now at .98. That puts Tulare County in the “likely stable” category, meaning the rate of increase of the spread of the virus is expected to continue at its current level. The number .98 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
SCHOOLS
As far as the reopening of schools, Lutz said the state has come up with another tier of sorts, the “deep purple” tier in which counties have a rate above 14 per 100,000 must test all students and staff for additional schools to reopen. But Lutz said such a requirement would be “impractical.”
Lutz added more clarity is still needed on the plan Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week to reopen more schools. “There are still more details that aren't clear as far as what the plan details,” Lutz said.
But he did say the state is recognizing the importance of reopening schools. Even with the gravity of COVID, Lutz still said when it comes to the well-being of youth as far as schools not being reopened, “the consequences of this is greater than the risk of COVID.”
LACK OF PPE
Another issue the county is dealing with again is a shortage of personal protective equipment, especially gloves, but also gowns and masks, Lutz said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Since March 11 there have now been 35,286 cases in Tulare County. That number increased by 884 on Tuesday. That number has increased by 8,617 over the last three weeks.
With a population of about 470,000 people Tulare County has had a rate of 7.4 cases per 100,000 residents or 7.4 percent.