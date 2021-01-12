Tulare County hospitals are on the “cusp” of having to ration care.
That was the dire statement given by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his weekly report on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“Our hospitals are really at the tipping point before they begin rationing care,” Lutz said. “Right now I feel that we're right at the cusp.”
Lutz said if another “influx” of COVID-19 cases happens in the county then local hospitals would then indeed have to begin rationing care.
Lutz said the county is having to submit a plan to the state on how it plans to ration care if that becomes necessary. He said the plan would set a guideline in which those who seek care at emergency rooms could be turned away unless if it's a life-threatening situation. “It's definitely causinig a lot of concern of where are hospitals are at,” Lutz said.
Lutz admitted much of what's causing the continuing surge is a “general level of quarantine fatigue.” Even though there's a stay-at-home order in the San Joaquin Valley, Lutz said there's an issue with a “complete” disregard for the guidelines in Tulare County.
He said the county continues to have a problem with bars that are open, restaurants that are offering indoor dining and large gatherings.
As far as the numbers Lutz reported for this past week it was the bleakest week in Tulare County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The weekly increase of overall COVID-19 cases in Tulare County was the highest it's been last week. There were 3,623 more cases last week. Lutz said that total was slightly higher than the previous weekly peak that happened right before Christmas
Since March 11 there have been 38,909 cases in Tulare County. That's an increase of 625 over the previous day.
Lutz also reported 10 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 474. There were 53 deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County last week, the highest weekly total during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulare County has data on 406 deaths of which 317 were ages 65 and older, 82 were ages 41-64 and seven were ages 26-40. There have been no deaths under the age of 26. Sierra View Medical Center has had 104 deaths due to COVID-19.
The San Joaquin Valley's ICU availability remains officially at 0 percent. For the stay-at-home order to be lifted in the Valley, the ICU availability must be projected to be at least 15 percent in four weeks.
On Monday Tulare County reported one ICU bed, 1.9 percent, was available in the county. Sierra View reported on Monday it had no ICU beds available as all 10 of its ICU beds were in use.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. And Tulare County continues to move further away from moving into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
Tulare County also reached highs when it came to its cases rate and positive test rates. Lutz said the county's unofficial, preliminary rate is 91.2 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period.
The state adjusted rate for the county is 82.4 per 100,000, Lutz said. For Tulare County to move into the red tier it must reduce that number to 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County is also far way from reducing its positive test rates to the 8 percent threshold for moving into the red tier. Lutz reported the county's overall positive test rate is now 19.5 percent. The county's equity metric positive test rate is actually lower than the overall positive test rate, but it's still high as Lutz said it's at 19.1 percent.
The number of active cases in Tulare County is now well above 5,000, a far cry of the 800s level it was at in the fall.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of the spread of the virus remains at 1.0, which means the rate of the spread of the virus is stable. But Lutz noted that number means the “spread is stable at a high rate.”
He said Tulare County needs to reduce that number to the .8s. The number 1 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
As far as the Porterville Development Center's Alternate Care Site, 50 patients had been admitted to the site as of Tuesday.
Twenty were from Tulare County, 22 were from Fresno County and eight were from Kings County. As of Tuesday there were eight patients at the site. The site now has a capacity of 25 beds.
SCHOOLS
Lutz said Tulare County is using its local authority and actually going against the state recommendation to allow schools that received a conditional waiver to reopen to reopen for grades K-2. So now local schools Woodville and Ducor that received a conditional waiver before the stay-at-home order was issued can now reopen for grades K-2.
But schools that weren't that were given full approval still can't open for grades 3-6. Districts such as Burton and the Porterville Unified School District were given full approval to reopen for grades K-6. Both those districts plan to reopen on January 25.
And the state remains steadfast in that schools can't reopen for grades 7-12 as long as their counties' case rates remain above 7 per 100,000.
Lutz continued to talk about the sort of new tier, the “deep purple” tier, that's being used in reference solely to schools. Lutz said schools in the “deep purple” tier that are in counties with a case rate of higher than 14 per 100,000 must provide testing for all students and staff who return to school.
Even tough the state has proposed to provide additional funding anywhere from $450 to $700 to accomplish this, Lutz still described an effort to test all students and staff who return to school as “logistically prohibitive.”
Schools in the “deep purple” tier that haven't already been granted approval also won't be able to reopen for grades K-6 until their counties lower their case rates to 25 per 100,000. That number was reduced from the previous threshold of 28 per 100,000.