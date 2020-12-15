Grim, dire, alarming. Those were the words used by Kaweah Delta Hospital CEO Gary Herbst to describe the situation his hospital is facing when it comes to the COVID-19 surge that has happened over the last month.
Herbst and Sierra View Medical Center CEO Donna Hefner joined Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his weekly presentation on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting. All three described a situation in which local hospitals are reaching a breaking point when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lutz said about the ongoing surge and if it continues it could become “too large for our hospitals to manage. We're really at a critical point.”
Lutz, Herbst and Heffner all stated staff at local hospitals are being pushed to the limit. “They really are strained to the point of exhaustion,” Lutz said.
“We are crippled right now,” Herbst added. “Staffing is our No. 1 concern.” Heffner also said “staffing is of concern” at Sierra View.
Herbst said Kaweah Delta currently has 261 employees who are out — 181 who have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 80 who have had to be quarantined because they are living with someone who has COVID-19.
As of Monday, Sierra View Medical Center had 16 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including two who have been hospitalized. Sierra View has had 88 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday morning the availability of ICU beds in Tulare County was at about four percent, Lutz said. He said for the San Joaquin Valley, the state would have the availability of ICU beds at 1.6 percent.
Herbst noted there have been areas of the San Joaquin Valley who have reported they have more ICU patients than ICU beds available. He said as of Tuesday morning five of Kaweah's 41 ICU beds were available. Heffner said as of Tuesday morning all 10 of Sierra View's ICU beds were in use.
Herbst and Heffner both said they were thankful the Porterville Developmental Center's Porterville Alternate Care Site has reopened to help their hospitals deal with the COVID-19 surge. PDC's alternate care site reopened on Monday.
A stay-at-home order was issued for the Valley on December 6 and will remain in effect through at least December 27. For the stay-at-home order to be lifted the availability of ICU beds in the entire Valley must return to at least 15 percent.
Since March 11 there have been 26,669 cases in Tulare County. That was a huge jump from the day before, an increase of 962 cases. It should be noted Tuesday is the day of the week in which the most cases are reported because the recorder of cases from the weekend is finished on that day.
And the number of cases sincreased by 3,007 over the last week. Lutz described this past week as the “steepest” spike “with this pandemic thus far.”
When it comes to the spread of the virus Lutz said “gatherings are contributing to roughly half of our exposure. Of those gatherings, Lutz said small family gatherings are causing the largest amount of the spread.
He also said there has been there have been outbreaks at four more nursing homes in the county. None of the nursing homes are in the Porterville-Lindsay area.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. And Tulare County continues to move further away from being able to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
Lutz reported Tulare County's case rate continues to rise, stating its unofficial, preliminary rate was at 62.7 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. Lutz also reported the state's official adjusted rate for the county would be 51.9 per 100,000.
In order to move into the red tier, Tulare County must reduce that rate to 7 per 100,000. But Tulare County is also moving further away from the red tier when it comes to its positive test rates as well.
Lutz reported Tulare County's overall positive test rate had increased from 12.4 to 14.5 percent and its equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas had increased from 15.0 to 15.7 percent. Tulare County must reduce those rates to 8 percent to move into the red tier.
Lutz also reported two more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County to 332 due to COVID-19. Lutz reported there have been 13 deaths in Tulare County during the last week. On Monday, Sierra View reported it had 72 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County has data on 327 deaths of which 252 were 65 or older, 69 were ages 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 123 deaths related to nursing homes and 204 deaths not related to nursing homes.
Tulare County's R number which measures the spread of the virus was at 1.38, indicating the virus is still “likely increasing rapidly.” The number 1.38 represents the average number of people would would be infected by one infected person.
VACCINES
Lutz said the first allotment of 2,975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be delivered to Tulare County today. Sierra View Medical Center expects to receive its share of the vaccines on Thursday.
Herbst stated of the 5,100 employees at Kaweah Delta, 1,200 employees would be eligible to receive the first allotment of Pfizer vaccines.
Each person would need two doses and would need to take the second dose 21 days after the first. Since Kaweah Delta is receiving about 975 doses in the first allotment that would be enough for less than 500 employees.
Heffner said 487 employees in a survey taken by Sierra View indicated they would be interested in taking the Pfizer vaccine.
The FDA is also expected to begin the process of approving the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. That would lead to 5,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine being delivered to Tulare County next week.
Two doses of the Moderna vaccine is also required and the doses would have to be taken 28 days apart. Health care providers who come into direct contact with COVID-19 patients are the first ones who will be receiving the vaccines.
Lutz also reported the Centers for Disease Control is recommending even health providers who have already had COVID-19 but have come into contact with those who have COVID-19 to receive a vaccine.
SCHOOLS
Lutz reported the number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at schools who have reopened through the waiver process is minimal compared to schools who have been allowed to reopen using smaller classrooms for students struggling with distance learning or as day camps.
Lutz reported on Tuesday there are 48 active cases related to schools — 22 students and 26 staff. But of that number only 11 — five students and six staff — have been related to schools who have opened with waivers. “The waiver process has thus far worked for us,” Lutz said.
But as far as allowing schools to reopen who are still going through the waiver process at the K-6 level — or even the K-2 level — Lutz said that's still on hold.