The surge, second wave or whatever you want to call it that has been affecting the nation has hit Tulare County.
The number of active cases in Tulare County has increased by more than 100 over the last two days. And Tulare County remains stuck in its current status as far as not being able to move any closer to the red tier.
The number of active cases increased by 66 over the previous day. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday there are now 669 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
There was also a substantial increase in overall cases on Friday. The health department reported another 104 cases on Thursday.
That number is far higher than the 32 cases a day Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said the county needed to average to reach the case rate needed to move into the red tier.
On Wednesday the state released Tulare County's case rate at 9.3 per 100,000 over a 7-day period but that number is trending upward.
On Friday the health department stated Tulare County's preliminary unofficial rate was 10.2 per 100,000, an increase of .2 over the previous day. Tulare County needs a case rate of 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier.
Tulare County meets the red tier standards for its positive test rates, but barely meets the standard for its equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas which is at the maximum amount allowed at 8 percent. Tulare County's overall positive test rate is 4.9 percent which actually meets the next least restrictive tier after red, which is orange.
To move out of the most restrictive tier, purple, to red, Tulare County must meet all the standards and maintain those numbers for two weeks. Restaurants would then be able to open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches would be able to open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters would be able to open on a limited basis and schools would be able to reopen to all students.
As far as schools Hot Springs in California Hot Springs became the latest school to be cleared to open for K-6 grades as it has finished the process of its waiver being approved by the county and reviewed by the state.
Waivers from Woodville, Springville and Porterville Unified School District are still waiting approval from the county.
Since March 11 there have been 18,312 cases in Tulare County. The health department reported no new deaths on Friday, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 297.
The county has data on 293 deaths of which 228 were 65 or older, 61 were ages 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 174 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 311 deaths by December 5.
Tulare County's R number remained at 1, which indicates one person on average would be infected by one infected person. Tulare County's R number indicates its rate of increase in cases is “likely stable,” meaning the increase is expected to continue at its current rate. The state's R number is 1.02.
As of Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had nine COVID-19 patients and 10 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 50 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use and five of its 15 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it still has no employees at the current time who have tested positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 403 positive tests.
Since March 11 there have been 3,078 cases in the Porterville area, 189 cases in Terra Bella, 265 cases in Strathmore, 710 cases in Lindsay, 51 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 2,943 cases in Tulare, 1,938 cases in Dinuba, 140 cases in Richgrove, 319 cases in Pixley, 111 cases in Tipton, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 722 cases in Earlimart, 556 cases in Farmersville, 392 cases in Exeter, 328 cases in Woodlake, 668 cases in Orosi, 381 cases in Cutler, 46 cases in Goshen, 95 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,219 cases in one region, 1,499 cases in another region and 1,273 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,610 cases ages 0-17, 2,901 cases ages 18-25, 5,265 cases ages 26-40, 5,690 cases ages 41-64 and 1,836 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 10,588 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,812 have been Caucasian, 342 have been Asian, 86 have been African American, 62 have been Native American and 5,052 are unknown.
There are 468 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has a rate of 3.9 cases per 100 residents or 3.9 percent.