There was a large increase in the number of active cases in Tulare County over the New Year's weekend.
And on Monday, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the county was officially at 0 percent when it came to its ICU availability. But there were also two case rate stats that provided a glimmer of hope for Tulare County.
The health department reported an increase of 946 active cases since its last report on December 31. There are now 5,566 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department also reported 13 more deaths over the same time period, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 419. The county has data on 373 deaths of which 290 were 65 and older, 76 were ages 41-64 and seven were under the age of 41. There have been 130 deaths related to nursing homes and 243 deaths not related to nursing homes.
And on Monday, the health department reported there were officially no ICU beds available in Tulare County, leaving the percentage of ICU beds available in the count at 0 percent.
The ICU availability for the entire San Joaquin Valley region also continues to be listed at 0 percent. As far as the status of the stay-at-home order now in effect in the Valley, the state reported on Monday the Valley “does not meet criteria for exit order.”
When the Valley's projected ICU availability four weeks out reaches 15 percent, then the stay-at-home order can be lifted. The state assesses a region's ICU availability on a daily basis.
As of Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported nine of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View has had 89 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported it had 45 COVID-19 patients and 13 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported nine of its 23 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has 18 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including five who have been hospitalized. Sierra View has had 123 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 819 positive tests.
But Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus continues to come down and is now at .98. That's still in the “likely stable” category, meaning the rate of increase is expected to continue at its current rate.
The number .98 represents the average number of people one infected person would infect. The state's R number is .96.
And Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate continues to come down. When the state-at-home order is lifted Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier.
While Tulare County is still a long ways away from moving into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, the county reported its case rate fell by 4.2 on Monday to 68.9 per 100,000 over a 7-day period. For Tulare County to move into the red tier it must reduce that number to 7 per 100,000.
The health department reported 959 more cases since its last report on December 31. Since March 11 there have been 34,402 cases in Tulare County.
The health department didn't report any recoveries over the same time period, leaving the number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 at 28,417.
Since March 11 there have been 6,744 cases in the Porterville area, 68 cases in Springville, 470 cases in Terra Bella, 454 cases in Strathmore, 1,279 cases in Lindsay, 6,047 cases in Tulare, 3,076 cases in Dinuba, 221 cases in Richgrove, 59 cases in Alpaugh, 68 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 580 cases in Pixley, 232 cases in Tipton, 1,096 cases in Earlimart, 865 cases in Farmersville, 35 cases in Three Rivers, 767 cases in Exeter, 586 cases in Woodlake, 544 cases in Cutler, 1,005 cases in Orosi, 69 cases in Goshen, 179 cases in Traver, 39 cases in the Reedley area and 12 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 3,822 cases in one region, 2,442 cases in another region and 2,995 cases in a third region.
There have been 4,888 cases ages 0-17, 5,404 cases ages 18-25, 9,830 cases ages 26-40, 10,700 cases ages 41-64 and 3,564 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 19,015 cases who have been Hispanic, 4,439 have been Caucasian, 675 have been Asian, 217 have been African American, 187 have been Native American, 1,029 have been multi-race and 8,840 are unknown.
There are 515 people in Tulare County in self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 7.2 cases per 100 residents or 7.2 percent.