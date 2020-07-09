The increase of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County continues.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of more than 200 cases on Thursday. There have now been a total of 5,509 cases in Tulare County, an increase of 211 over the 5,298 that was reported on Wednesday.
Tulare County's R-eff value — the state model that projects how fast the spread of COVID-19 will be — is at 1.04. That means it's expected the increase of cases in Tulare County will remain at its current level.
The department reported no deaths on Thursday, leaving the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 148. The state model is now predicting 298 deaths in Tulare County by August 8.
The number of active cases in Tulare County also continues to rise and is now up to 1,737. There were a couple of encouraging statistics.
The number of recoveries in Tulare County continues to rise, but still was about half of the number of cases that was reported. The number of those reported to have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is now up to 3,624, an increase of 104 over Wednesday.
There was also a slight decline in the number of hospitalizations in Tulare County at 78 on Thursday, down from 81 on Wednesday. But that number is still high enough to impact the overall capacity of Tulare County hospitals. Of the 78, 10 were in intensive care.
There are 487 confirmed nursing home cases in Tulare County.
The department also reported a significant decrease in the number of people in Tulare County in self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials. That number had been nearly 1,000, but the department reported that number to be 218 on Thursday.
The number of cases reported in the Porterville area remained the same at 757. The official tally for Lindsay is 247.
There have been 781 cases in Tulare and 679 cases in Dinuba. There have been 32 cases in Terra Bella and 59 cases in Strathmore.
There have been 11 cases in foothill/mountain communities, 16 cases in Richgrove, 224 cases in Earlimart, 123 cases in Pixley, 19 cases in Tipton, 74 cases in Exeter, 17 cases in Goshen, 33 cases in Traver, 55 cases in Woodlake, 227 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia, there are 662 cases in one region, 468 cases in another region and 439 cases in a third region.
The ethnic breakdown is 2,717 cases are Hispanic, 572 are caucasian, 95 are Asian, 25 are African-American, 11 are Native American, 53 are multi-race and 2,036 are unknown.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 2,047 due to person-to-person contact and 3,394 are under investigation.
There have been 643 cases ages 0-17, 834 cases ages 18-25, 1,510 cases ages 26-40, 1,728 cases ages 41-64 and 794 cases ages 65 and older.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County now has about 1.1 cases per 100 residents or 1.1 percent.
The county's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double that measures how flat the curve of cases is — remained about the same at 19.4 days.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center had 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 23 COVID-19 inpatient cases. Sierra View reported 5 of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
The hospital has had 20 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 2,903 tests conducted at Sierra View as of Tuesday while there have been 12,246 tests conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.