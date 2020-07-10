The number of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County continued at the high rate of its recent trend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday there have been a total of 5,678 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. That's an increase of 169 cases over the 5,509 that was reported on Thursday.
The state's R-eff value, which measures how fast the virus is spreading, is now 1.08 for Tulare County. That indicates the spread of COVID-19 will continue to spread in Tulare County at its current rate.
The department also reported four more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 152. The state model now predicts Tulare County to have 315 deaths by August 9.
Another troubling statistic is the number of increased recoveries continues to remain far less than the number of new cases reported.
The department reported on Friday the number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 was 3,689. That was an increase of 65 over Thursday's number of 3,624.
That has led to a continued increase in the number of active cases in Tulare County. There are 1,837 active cases in Tulare County, an increase of 100 over the 1,737 that was reported on Thursday.
There was a slight increase in the number of people in self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials. That number is now 250, which is up from 218 that was reported on Thursday.
The department's calculation of those in self-quarantine has been significantly reduced due to a change in its contact tracing system. But the department also attributes the decline to people not cooperating with contact tracers.
The department encourages those who are contacted by contact tracers to let them know everyone they've been in contact with to prevent the spread of the virus. The department also stressed communication with contact tracers is strictly confidential.
The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tulare County remained the same at 78. Of the 78, nine are in intensive care. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in Tulare County also increased to 512. There were 487 cases reported on Thursday.
The total number of cases in the Porterville area also continues to be on the rise and is now at 827. That number was 757 on Thursday.
There have been 257 cases in Lindsay, 62 cases in Strathmore and 38 cases in Terra Bella. There have been 861 cases in Tulare and 702 cases in Dinuba.
There have been 11 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 20 cases in Richgrove, 132 cases in Pixley, 19 cases in Tipton, 241 cases in Earlimart, 86 cases in Exeter, 18 cases in Goshen, 33 cases in Traver, 58 cases in Woodlake, 237 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia, there have been 709 cases in one region, 500 cases in another region and 468 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-relatedd, 2,061 due to person-to-person contact and 3,549 are under investigation.
There have been 658 cases ages 0-17, 864 cases ages 18-25, 1,568 cases ages 26-40, 1,780 cases ages 41-64 and 808 cases ages 65 and older.
As far as the ethnic breakdown, 2,783 cases are Hispanic, 581 are caucasian, 95 are Asian, 25 are African-American, 11 are Native American, 54 are multi-race and 2,129 are unknown.
With a population of about 470,000 people, there have been more than 1.1 cases per 1,000 residents, or 1.1 percent.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center had 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 21 COVID-19 inpatient cases. Five of 10 ICU beds at Sierra View were in use.
Sierra View has had 20 deaths due to COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Sierra View has had 2,988 tests conducted while there has been 12,718 tests conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.