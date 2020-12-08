When it comes to Tulare County and the San Joaquin Valley now being under a stay-at-home order, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz pointed out this pressing issue.
“There are beds but not staff,” he said.
Lutz was referring to Tulare County's three hospitals having more ICU beds than people who can staff them. Lutz pointed that out during his weekly report on the status of COVID-19 in the county during the Tulare County Board meeting on Tuesday.
There are 59 ICU beds at Tulare County's three hospitals — Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital, Tulare Adventist Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center. But only 46 of those beds are staffed.
And its staffed beds that's used as the measure as far as when the stay-at-home order can end in the Valley.
As of Tuesday morning, 41 of Tulare County's 46 staffed beds were in use, so the capacity was at 11 percent. That fell from the previous level of 12.5 percent.
As of Monday the San Joaquin Valley's ICU capacity was just 6.3 percent. That ICU capacity needs to return back up to at least 15 percent for the entire Valley for the stay-at-home order to end in the Valley. A stay-at-home order was issued in the Valley late Sunday and will remain in effect from that point for at least three weeks.
The state has said it will evaluate a region's projected ICU capacity on a weekly basis. When that projected ICU capacity reaches 15 percent, the stay-at-home order could eventually be lifted.
Lutz reported on Tuesday morning all 32 of Kaweah Delta's ICU beds were in use. Lutz reported on Tuesday morning six of Sierra View's 10 ICU beds were in use, which is down from the 8 to 9 beds that have been in use over the past week.
But Lutz noted the number of ICU beds in use in the county will fluctuate. Lutz said Kaweah Delta and Sierra View have made requests to the state for more staffing.
On Monday Governor Gavin Newsom stated Porterville Developmental Center's Porterville Alternate Care Site was one of nine facilities in “warm status” that could be reopened. But Lutz said there has been talk to use the Fresno Convention Center instead as it's in a better geographic location to serve the entire region that's under the stay-at-home order. The Porterville site could provide 123 beds while the Fresno Convention Center could provide 125 beds.
Lutz reported as of last week hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tulare County reached its highest level yet at 126. That surpassed the 114 that was reported in August, although Lutz noted there were also patients at the PDC site at that time that didn't count toward the total number.
Tulare County also reached its peak last week for its weekly total of cases at 1,944. The previous peak for one week was 1,638 in July. But Lutz also noted last week's number also included a number of cases from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
As far as schools, Lutz reported only schools that have had waivers approved by the county and reviewed bv the state will be allowed to open for grades K-6. So that means Woodville, which has been approved by the county bout was still having its waiver reviewed by the state, will have to wait to reopen. Woodville is the last local school that has applied for a waiver that has yet to be cleared to reopen.
Schools have been able to reopen for those such as special education students as well. Lutz reported there have been 246 COVID-19 cases related to schools — 202 students and 44 staff.
But in the waiver-approved schools that number is lower, 74 cases — 52 students and 22 staff. For schools such as Woodville to reopen the standard is again for the county case rate to come down to 14 per 100,000, although there could be so wiggle room to that number, Lutz said. “There might be a little more flexibility,” he said.
The supervisors also continued to express their frustration about the need to reopen grades 7-12 as well.
As expected Tulare County's adjusted case rate per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period increased substantially. Lutz reported the state's adjust rate for Tulare County increased from 21.5 per 100,000 to 36.6 per 100,000.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County would return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. Tulare County would have to lower its case rate to 7 per 100,000 to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
Tulare County's positive test rate is also up to 12 percent, Lutz reported. Tulare County would need to reduce that number to 8 percent to move into the red tier.
Lutz also updated what can be open during the stay-at-home order. Retail stores can open at 20 percent capacity, but Lutz said grocery stores can open at 35 percent capacity.
Outdoor recreation, including golf, is allowed. Lutz said it's also being clarified that certain sectors that provide essential and door-to-door services such as dog groomers, laundry mats and auto repair can open as well.
VACCINES
As far as the Pfizer vaccines there was also a clarification as Tulare County is actually in a different region than previous thought, so the initial allocation of doses it will receive has actually increased slightly from 2,925 to 2,975.
But that's the total number of doses and two doses are needed per person. So that's enough for less than 1,500 people.
Of the three cases Tulare County will receive, Lutz said one will be allocated to Kaweah Delta, one will be allocated to Sierra View.
The distribution of the third case will also include Tulare Adventist, Lutz said. He said Tulare Adventist will receive doses from Kings and Tulare Counties.
With Kaweah Delta and Sierra View receiving less than 1,000 doses that would be enough for less than 500 people. FDA emergency use authorization is expected this week, so the doses should arrive Monday or Tuesday next week. Lutz said the second dose needs to be taken roughly two weeks after the first dose.
Frontline health care workers will be the first ones to receive the vaccine. Supervisor Eddie Valero asked if there was any flexibility to also provide vaccines for essential workers in agriculture and teachers. Lutz said there wasn't, adding the earliest teachers would receive vaccines would likely be in the spring.
Moderna is about a week behind Pfizer when it comes to the process of the initial distribution of its vaccines, Lutz said.
Lutz added the AstraZeneca vaccine could be arrive as soon as January. The Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines also require two doses.
Johnson and Johnson is working on a vaccine that requires just one dose, but Lutz said it will still be some time before that vaccine is ready.
BY THE NUMBERS
Since March 11 there have been 23,662 cases in Tulare County, an increase of 4,342 over the past three weeks, representing a 22 percent increase.
It's also a huge increase in one day at 805. It should be noted the highest number of cases happens on Tuesdays as that's the day in which the recording of cases from the weekend is finished. Lutz also reported there are more than 2,400 active cases in Tulare County.
Lutz also reported two more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 319. There have been 19 deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County over the last three weeks.
The county has data on 308 deaths of which 240 were 65 and older, 64 were between the ages of 41 and 64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 120 deaths related to nursing homes and 188 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model projects Tulare County to have 376 deaths by January 7.
Lutz also reported Tulare County's R number, which measures the spread of the virus, is 1.34, indicating the county is in the “likely increasing rapidly” category. The number 1.34 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The state's R number is 1.24.
Since March 11 there have been 4,312 cases in the Porterville area, 272 cases in Terra Bella, 332 cases in Strathmore, 836 cases in Lindsay, 94 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 3,882 cases in Tulare, 2,353 cases in Dinuba, 177 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 158 cases in Tipton, 402 cases in Pixley, 939 cases in Earlimart, 663 cases in Farmersville, 521 cases in Exeter, 396 cases in Woodlake, 447 cases in Cutler, 804 cases in Orosi, 51 cases in Goshen, 128 cases in Traver, 21 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,702 cases in one region, 1,640 cases in another region and 2,001 cases in a third region.
As of Monday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 25 COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 64 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported six of its 25 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it had 17 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and two are in the hospital.
There have been 76 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 573 positive tests.
Since March 11, 1 out of 20 people in Tulare County have now been diagnosed with COVID-19. With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 5 cases per 100 residents or five percent.
EMERGENCY ALERT
The State Office of Emergency Services issued an emergency text alert at noon Tuesday concerning the stay-at-home order. But there was no reason to panic. While an increase in 911 calls was expected as a result of the alert, the alert was just sent out as a public awareness message to make sure the public is aware of the stay-at-home order.