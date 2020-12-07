As the stay-at-home order began in the San Joaquin Valley, the number of active cases continued to rise by a significant amount over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the number of active cases in the county increased by 322 over the weekend. There are now 2,403 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
As far as the Valley's status when it comes to the stay-at-home order, its ICU capacity fell to 6.3 percent, the state reported on Monday. The stay-home order, which went into effect late Sunday, will remain in effect for three weeks from the point when it started.
The state reported on Monday Tulare County's ICU capacity was 12.5 percent. But the Valley's ICU capacity as a whole must be projected to be above 15 percent again before the stay-at-home order can be lifted. The Valley's projected ICU capacity will be reviewed on a weekly basis.
When the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. When that happens, restaurants in Tulare County would then again be able to provide outdoor dining, although indoor dining would still be prohibited.
And businesses such as barbershops and hair salons would be able to reopen as well. As it stands now, businesses such as barbershops and hair salons must remain closed and restaurants can't provide outdoor dining. Restaurants are only allowed to provide takeout and delivery.
The stay-at-home order effectively allows people only to go out in public for essential services and exercise. Public places such as playgrounds and parks will remain closed.
Schools that have opened for grades K-6 aren't affected by the stay-at-home order. Schools that have been approved to open for grades K-6 but have yet to reopen are encouraged to delay their reopening, but can still decide to reopen.
The last school to apply for a waiver to reopen for grades K-6, Woodville, had its waiver approved by the county. But it's waiver was still being reviewed by the state when the stay-at-home order went into effect.
There was one slightly bright development on Monday. The health department reported Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate had declined by 1.1 over the weekend. But the rate was still at 34.2 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period.
Tulare County's official rate is 21.5 per 100,000 but should go up when the state updates that figure. Tulare County must reduce its rate to 7 per 100,000 before it can move to the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
The number of recoveries increased by 149 over the weekend. There are now 20,137 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 471 over the weekend. Since March 11 there have been 22,857 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
The health department reported no more deaths over the weekend, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 317.
The county has data on 308 deaths of which 240 were ages 65 and older, 64 were ages 41-64 and four were under the age of 41.
There have been 120 deaths related to nursing homes and 188 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model projects Tulare County to have 360 deaths by January 6.
As far as the spread of the virus, Tulare County's R number has declined but still remains in the “likely increasing rapidly” category. Tulare County's R number has fallen from 1.4 to 1.34.
The number 1.34 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The state's R number is 1.20.
Since March 11 there have been 4,140 cases in the Porterville area, 263 cases in Terra Bella, 323 cases in Strathmore, 803 cases in Lindsay, 166 cases in Richgrove, 87 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 391 cases in Pixley, 153 cases in Tipton, 915 cases in Earlimart, 642 cases in Farmersville, 495 cases in Exeter, 383 cases in Woodlake, 437 cases in Cutler, 783 cases on Orosi, 49 cases in Goshen, 120 cases in Traver, 19 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,635 cases in one region, 1,579 cases in another region and 1,923 cases in a third region.
There have been 3,234 cases ages 0-17, 3,610 cases ages 18-25, 6,583 ages 26-40, 7,083 cases ages 41-64 and 2,335 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 13,179 cases who have been Hispanic, 2,487 have been Caucasian, 431 have been Asian, 127 have been African American, 100 have been Native American, 494 have been multi-race and 6,039 are unknown.
There are 537 people who are under self-quarantine in Tulare County being monitored by public health officials.
As of Friday Sierra View Medical Center reported nine of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported it had 25 COVID-19 patients and two patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View reported five of its 25 ventilators were in use. Sierra View has had 62 deaths due to COVID-19
Sierra View reported it has 21 employees who now have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have been hospitalized. There have been 70 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 556 positive tests.
COUNTY SUSPENDS JURY TRIALS
In response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, the Tulare County Superior Court will suspend all criminal and civil jury trials through December 31.
“This decision has temporarily been made after careful consideration of information made available from public health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid potential risks to trial jurors, witnesses, court staff, bench officers and the general public,” said Tulare County Superior Court in a statement.
Allindividuals who have received a jury summons to appear for service in December are excused from service and aren't required to appear. Individuals receiving a summons to appear in January or after are still required to appear.
For further information, visit the court’s website at www.tularesupercourt.ca.gov or call the Tulare County Superior Court Jury Division at 559-730-5100.
STATE APP TO TRACK COVID
A state app which can show if someone has been exposed to COVID-19 will be available.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday a new COVID exposure app will be rolled out. The California COVID Notify Program was tested out at University of California campuses earlier this fall and will be available to the public Thursday.
Those who want to opt into the program will receive an alert if they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Those who have a smartphone can participate in the program. iPhone users can enable the CA COVID NOTIFY in their device settings. There are four steps:
Update IOS to version 14.2; go into settings; scroll down to Exposure Notifications; turn on Exposure Notifications.
For Android users, the CA COVID Notify app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store.
The app will not gather data on one's location or movements, or a person's name, contact information or identify people one has met.