The entire San Joaquin Valley officially reached the level of having no ICU units available.
The state reported over the weekend the Valley's ICU availability had fallen to 0 percent.
The situation in Tulare County was similar to that of the entire Valley. On Monday morning, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported of the 46 staffed ICU beds in the county, only two were available.
The health department noted its report was a daily morning snapshot and the number of staffed beds available may change based on resources available. Tulare County Health and Human Services director Tim Lutz has also said the number of available ICU beds should continue to fluctuate.
The fluctuation in available ICU beds was demonstrated by Sierra View Medical Center's report on Friday in which it reported only four of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View did report on Friday it had 32 COVID-19 patients and seven patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View reported six of its 25 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it now has 18 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including two who have been hospitalized. Sierra View has had 84 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 604 positive tests. Sierra View has had 66 deaths due to COVID-19.
The health department reported three more deaths over the weekend, bringing the number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 330. Tulare County has data on 327 deaths of which 252 were ages 65 and older, 69 were ages 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 123 deaths related to nursing homes and 204 deaths not related to nursing homes.
The Valley was placed under a stay-at-home order on December 6 and the stay-at-home order will remain in effect through December 27. The stay-at-home order in the Valley would eventually be lifted once ICU availability in the region returns to above 15 percent.
When the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. And the county continues to move further away from being able to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate has risen to 64.9 per 100,000 over a 7-day period as of Monday, an increase of 5.9 over the weekend. For Tulare County to move into the red tier, it must reduce that rate to 7 cases per 100,000.
Tulare County must also reduce its overall positive test rate and its equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas, which are both in the purple tier, to move into the red tier.
There was a slight increase in the number of active cases in Tulare County over the weekend. There are now 3,975 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous number reported.
The number of recoveries increased substantial over the weekend by 652. There are now 21.402 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
But the overall number of cases also increased by a significant amount over the weekend by 665. Since March 11 there have been 25,707 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
Since March 11 there have been 4,703 cases in the Porterville area, 299 cases in Terra Bella, 56 cases in Springville, 56 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 351 cases in Strathmore, 905 cases in Lindsay, 4,287 cases in Tulare, 2,515 cases in Dinuba, 924 cases in Earlimart, 191 cases in Richgrove, 22 cases in Three Rivers, 701 cases in Farmersville, 573 cases in Exeter, 50 cases in Alpaugh, 447 cases in Pixley, 174 cases in Tipton, 430 cases in Woodlake, 460 cases in Cutler, 840 cases in Orosi, 54 cases in Goshen, 144 cases in Traver, 24 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 1,800 cases in one region, 2,233 cases in another region and 2,904 cases in a third region.
There have been 3,611 cases ages 0-17, 4,049 cases ages 18-25, 7,428 cases ages 26-40, 7,939 cases ages 41-64 and 2,667 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 14,618 cases who have been Hispanic, 2,997 have been Caucasian, 491 have been Asian, 149 have been African American, 106 have been Native American, 617 have been multi-race and 6,729 are unknown.
There are 522 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people Tulare County has had a rate of 5.5 cases per 100 residents or 5.5 percent.
VACCINES UPDATE
The first Pfizer vaccines arrived at four sites in Southern and Northern California on Monday. Governor Gavin Newsom in a press conference on Monday said 24 sites in the state would receive the vaccines today and another five sites in the state would receive the vaccines on Wednesday. He didn't say where the sites were.
He said more than 672,000 Moderna vaccines should be coming in the next week or so. He added the state should receive more than 2.1 million vaccines by the end of December.
But he noted there are 2.4 million health care workers in the state. Frontline health care workers will be the first ones to receive the vaccine and two doses will be needed for each person. So initially this month, the state will have enough vaccines for about half of its health care workers.