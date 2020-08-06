Tulare County received the best news it has received in a long time on Thursday when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A huge increase in recoveries led to a huge decline in active cases. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Thursday nearly 2,000 new cases of those who have recovered.
The department reported there has now been 9,004 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. That's an increase of 1,979 over the previous day.
The number of new cases reported did increase by 256. There have now been 10,334 cases in Tulare County.
But with the large increase in recoveries, the number of active cases fell to 1,134, down 1,726 from the previous day.
And despite the increase in cases, another good sign is Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus spreads has fallen considerably over the last week or so. The number which reached as high as 1.27 which means the rate would be “likely increasing” has dropped all the way back down to 1, which means the rate of increase is “likely stable,” which means the rate is expected to continue at its current rate.
And as opposed to an average of 1.27 people being infected by an infected person that number is now down to 1 person that would be infected by an infected person.
The department did report three more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County to 196.
The number of deaths projected by the state for Tulare County has fallen. The state projects 291deaths by September 5, down from 314 it previously reported.
One of the deaths reported on Thursday was related to a nursing home while the other two were not. There have been 112 deaths related to nursing homes and 84 deaths not related to nursing homes.
The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County also remains troubling. As of Tuesday, the department reported there are 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County.
But on Wednesday, Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported a continued drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations. While that number is still high at 72, it's down from a high of more than 100.
Kaweah Delta reported 93 employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 189 employees have recovered. The hospital reported 7 of 48 its ventilators were in use. The hospital reported its total number of positive tests is 3,070.
As of Tuesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations and four additional patients suspected of COVID-19. Sierra View reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use and four of its 18 ventilators were in use. Sierra View has had 29 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reports it has six employees who have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 30 who have recovered. The hospital reported its total number of positive tests is now at 229.
The number of confirmed COVD-19 nursing home patients is now 562.
There have been 1,660 cases in the Porterville area, 88 cases in Terra Bella, 136 cases in Strathmore, 445 cases in Lindsay, 67 cases in Richgrove, 453 cases in Earlimart, 216 cases in Pixley, 51 cases in Tipton, 24 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 1,512 cases in Tulare, 189 cases in Exeter, 1,205 cases in Dinuba, 415 cases in Orosi, 216 cases in Cutler, 127 cases in Woodlake, 36 cases in Goshen, 53 cases in Traver, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 301 cases in Farmersville and 114 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia, there has been 1,287 cases in one region, 844 cases in another region and 729 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 3,502 cases due to person-to-person contact and 6,764 cases are under investigation.
There have been 1,326 cases ages 0-17, 1,626 cases ages 18-25, 2,930 cases ages 26-40, 3,251 cases ages 41-64 and 1,192 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 5,796 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,017 have been Caucasian, 140 have been Asian, 42 have been African-American, 12 have been Native American, 146 have been multi-race and 3,181 are unknown.
There are 321 people Tulare County in self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
Another good sign for Tulare County is its doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double — continues to increase, meaning the curve of cases could be flattening. As of Wednesday, Tulare County's doubling time was 35.9 days.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had more than 2.1 cases per 100 residents or 2.1 percent.