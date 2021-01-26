“Very frustrating.”
That's what Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said when it came to the state basically taking away control from local authorities when it comes to guidelines for the reopening of schools to in-person learning.
Lutz gave his report during his presentation on the status of COVID-19 in Tulare County during Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The new state guideline requires counties to have a rate of 25 or less per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period for schools that haven't reopened to reopen for grades K-6. Tulare County's latest official updated rate as determined by the state is 60.8 per 100,000.
So schools in which their waivers were approved but had yet to reopen aren't allowed to reopen. That's why Burton School District had to delay its reopening, which was scheduled for this past Monday.
And in the Porterville Unified School District, only three schools — Vandalia, Los Robles and West Putnam — were allowed to resume limited in-person instruction on Monday for all students who wanted to come back to campus because those were the only schools that had previously reopened. PUSD is using a cohort model with limited classroom sizes in which students who are struggling the most with distance learning have been allowed to return to the classroom in grades K-12.
Lutz said the “piece meal” approach the state is taking in allowing some schools to reopen, but others to not is causing frustration. “I feel our schools and students are worse off under this plan than better off,” Lutz said.
As far as what Tulare County was doing when it came to its waiver process, Lutz said about the state: “They kind of dismantled that. We feel our waiver process worked really well.”
BY THE NUMBERS
While still relatively high, the county's rate at 60.8 per 100,000 was a considerable decline from last week when it was at 79.2 per 100,000. The week before it was 82.4 per 100,000. So the county can only hope that trend continues as it will bring it to moving within entering the red tier that much sooner.
After the stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday, Tulare County returned to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For the county to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000. “We have a long ways to go to get out of the purple tier,” Lutz said.
Tulare County's positive test rates while still high also are coming down. The county's overall positive test rate is 16 percent, down from 19 percent last week.
The county's equity positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is 19.1 percent, but is down from 21.2 percent after it had increased from 20.3 percent the previous week. Tulare County must also reduce those rates to 8 percent to move into the red tier.
Lutz said the overall numbers of the last two weeks is “what we want to be” but added they are still relatively high.
Lutz said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County declined by 29.7 percent over the last week. As far as the peak in COVID-19 cases that happened a couple weeks ago, Lutz said “we haven't seen a corresponding hospital surge. That's a very positive sign.”
On Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 31 COVID-19 patients and 10 patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Another positive sign is Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus is .85 which is in the “likely decreasing” category. That means the rate of increase of the virus is expected to be lower than its current level.
Lutz has said the .85 is where the county needs to be. The number .85 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.