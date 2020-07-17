Tulare County Health and Human Services reported four more deaths in the county due to COVID-19 on Friday.
That brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 165. Over the past two days the department has reported 12 deaths due to COVID-19.
Despite the uptick in deaths over the past two days, the state model projecting the number of deaths in Tulare County is now projecting a lower number of deaths at 260 by August 16. That's lower than the 299 that was projected on Thursday.
The department also reported an increase of 203 cases on Friday. There have now been 6,683 cases in Tulare County. The department reported that number was 6,480 on Thursday.
The number of increased recoveries also remained virtually the same as only three more recoveries was reported on Friday. The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is now at 3,820. The number reported on Thursday was 3,817.
So the number of active cases soared by nearly 200, up to 2,698. That number was 2,502 on Thursday.
Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus will spread remained about the same at 1.09, which means the increase in cases is expected to continue at its current rate. The number represents how many people one infected person would infect.
The number of confirmed hospitalizations in Tulare County continues to rise and is now at 88. That's a number high enough to cause concern when it comes to the overall capacity of hospitals. Of the 88, seven are in intensive care.
One encouraging number was the number of confirmed nursing home cases declined to 454, down from 528 that was reported on Thursday.
The number of cases in the Porterville area has now reached 977. There have been 291 cases in Lindsay, 70 cases in Strathmore and 53 cases in Terra Bella.
The number of cases in Tulare has now exceeded 1,000 at 1,008. In Visalia there has been there have been 846 cases in one region, 522 cases in another region and 595 cases in a third region.
The breakdown of the rest of the county is as follows: Dinuba 791 cases; Orosi 276 cases, Farmersville 168 cases; Ivanhoe 62 cases; Reedley area 11 cases; Orange Cove 11 cases; Traver 37 cases; Woodlake 69 cases; Goshen 21 cases; foothill-mountain communities 15 cases; Tipton 24 cases; Pixley 149 cases; Earlimart 289 cases; Richgrove 31 cases.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel related, 2,198 cases are due to person-to-person contact and 4,417 cases are under investigation.
There have been 787 cases ages 0-17, 1,042 cases ages 18-25, 1,854 cases ages 26-40, 2,095 cases ages 41 to 64 and 902 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 3,225 cases who are Hispanic, 661 are caucasian, 104 are Asian, 26 are African-American, 11 are Native American, 61 are multi-race and 2,595 are unknown.
There are 331 people in self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has 1.36 cases per 100 residents, or 1.36 percent.
The county's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double which measures how flat the curve of cases is — remained the same in Tulare County at 22.4 days.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has had 142 positive COVID-19 tests. Sierra View has had 23 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View now has 11 employees who have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Three of 10 ICU beds were in use and of the 18 available ventilators, one was being used.