Tulare County Health and Human Services reported five more deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 on Friday.
That brings the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 178. There have been 110 deaths related to nursing homes and 68 deaths not related to nursing homes.
There have been 13 deaths in Tulare County over the last 14 days, an increase of 1 over the previous two-week period. The state model projects 389 deaths in Tulare County by August 30.
Tulare County has now had 9,454 COVID-19 cases as reported on Friday. That's an increase of 213 over what was reported on Thursday.
The number of active cases continues to be on the rise again after a couple of days in which active cases decreased. There's now 2,765 active cases in Tulare County, an increase of 55 over what was reported on Thursday.
The number of recoveries also continues to increase, although not quite high enough to a cause a decrease in active cases. There have now been 6,511 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 153 over Thursday.
Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus will spread continues to decrease slightly but remains relatively high at 1.22. That means the county's rate continues to be considered to be “likely increasing,” meaning the rate is expected to increase at a higher than what the rate of increase is now. The number 1.22 represents the number of people one infected person would be expected to infect.
The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County also remains troubling high despite a slight decrease from the county's last report. The department is now reporting there are 105 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County.
The department's tally for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County could continue to come down, though, based on numbers being reported by Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center.
Kaweah Delta reported a continued decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Thursday, now down to 69. That number was 81 a couple of days ago.
Kaweah Delta reported it now has 97 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 162 employees who have recovered.
The hospital reported it has 11 ventilators in use with 42 ventilators still available. Kawah Delta reported it has had 2,799 positive tests.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations and three suspected COVID-19 cases in the hospital.
Sierra View reported six of 10 ICU beds were in use while five of its 18 ventilators were in use. Sierra View has had 26 deaths due to COVID-19. The hospital reported it has had 209 COVID-19 patients.
The county reported the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at nursing homes remained the same at 544.
There have been 1,491 cases in the Porterville area, 82 cases in Terra Bella, 112 cases in Strathmore, 411 cases in Lindsay, 61 cases in Richgrove, 208 cases in Pixley, 41 cases in Tipton, 427 cases in Earlimart, 22 cases in foothill-mountain communities. 1,369 cases in Tulare, 1,090 cases in Dinuba, 174 cases in Exeter, 113 cases in Woodlake, 47 cases in Traver, 33 cases in Goshen, 385 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 105 cases in Ivanhoe, 261 cases in Farmersville and 196 cases in Cutler.
In Visalia there has been 1,187 cases in one region, 705 cases in another region and 785 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 3,122 cases due to person-to-person contact and 6,264 cases under investigation.
There have been 1,186 cases ages 0-17, 1,483 cases ages 18-25, 2,682 cases ages 26-40, 2,986 cases ages 41-64 and 1,108 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 5,060 cases who have been Hispanic, 943 have been Caucasian, 128 have been Asian, 41 have been African-American, 11 have been Native American, 124 have been multi-race and 3,147 are unknown.
There are 272 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by publich health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 1.95 cases per 100 residents or 1.95 percent.
The doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double which measures how flat the curve of cases is — has remained relatively stable in Tulare County. As of Thursday, Tulare County's doubling time was 26.1 days.