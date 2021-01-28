What Tulare County Health Officials expected to happen as far as the status of COVID-19 in the county has continued: An overall trend that's heading in the right direction but a continued significant increase in deaths.
Tulare County Health and Human Services continued to report a gradual decline in the county's case rate on Thursday. The department reported Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary rate is 58.6 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period, a decline of 2.9 from the previous day.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000.
The health department also reported a continued decline in active cases. The number of active cases dropped by 90 on Thursday. There are now 3,569 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of recoveries increased by 121 on Thursday. There are now 40,115 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Another good sign is Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus continues to decline and is now down to .81, putting the county in the “likely decreasing” category. That means the number of cases is expected to increase at a lower rate than the current level. The number .81 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
But the health department also reported 11 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 573. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has described the number of deaths that will happen as the “longest lagging indicator” as far as the status of COVID-19 is concerned.
Tulare County has data on 531 deaths of which 416 were ages 65 and older, 104 were ages 41-64 and 11 were under the age of 41. There have been 165 deaths related to nursing homes and 366 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 126 deaths due to COVID-19.
The health department reported an overall increase of 222 cases on Thursday. Since March 11 there have been 44,257 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 8,815 cases in the Porterville area, 38 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 632 cases in Terra Bella, 123 cases in Springville, 1,665 cases in Lindsay, 579 cases in Strathmore, 7,805 cases in Tulare, 3,819 cases in Dinuba, 300 cases in Richgrove, 71 cases in Alpaugh, 328 cases in Tipton, 719 cases in Pixley, 1,309 cases in Earlimart, 1,087 cases in Farmersville, 942 cases in Exeter,
47 cases in Three Rivers, 818 cases in Woodlake, 85 cases in Goshen, 227 cases in Traver, 687 cases in Cutler, 1,297 cases in Orosi, 50 cases in the Reedley area, 18 cases in Orange Cove and 462 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 4,880 cases in one region, 3,179 cases in another region and 3,850 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,484 cases ages 0-17, 6,913 cases ages 18-25, 12,498 cases ages 26-40, 13,752 cases ages 41-64 and 4,586 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 24,303 cases who have been Hispanic, 5,941 have been Caucasian, 865 have been Asian, 305 have been African American, 275 have been Native American, 1,445 have been multi-race and 11,123 are unknown.
There are 353 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Wednesday, Sierra View continued to report all 10 of its ICU beds were still in use. Sierra View reported 11 of its 26 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported 12 of its employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 and six are hospitalized. There have been 150 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 993 positive tests.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has a rate of 9.3 cases per 100 residents or 9.3 percent.