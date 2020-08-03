Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were 11 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend in Tulare County.
That brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 189. There have been 111 deaths related to nursing homes and 78 deaths not related to nursing homes.
Over the weekend, 10 of the 11 deaths that were reported weren't related to nursing homes. There have been 22 deaths over the last 14 days, an increase of nine over the previous two-week period. The state model now projects 407 deaths in Tulare County by September 2.
The department reported there have been 9,745 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County as it reported 291 new cases over the weekend.
The department reported there were 166 more recoveries over the weekend. The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is now 6,677.
But the number of active cases in Tulare County still increased by 114 over the weekend. There are now 2,879 active cases in Tulare County.
The number of people in Tulare County who are self-quarantined and being monitored by public health officials also increased by 51 over the weekend, which is a good sign that indicates contact tracing is working more efficiently. There are now 323 people in Tulare County who are self-quarantined.
Another encouraging number was Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus will spread continues to come down. That number is now 1.13, down from its high of 1.27.
That number still represents a situation in which the rate of spread of the virus in Tulare County is still considered to be “likely increasing,” meaning it's expected to spread at an even higher ran than it is now. The number 1.13 represents the average number of people one infected person would infect.
In its last report, the department stated COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County remained troubling high at 108. The number of confirmed COVID-19 nursing home patients was 546.
As of Friday, Kaweah Delta Medical Center reported it had 74 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Kaweah Delta reported it had 97 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 162 employees who have recovered.
The hospital reported it had 10 ventilators in use with 46 ventilators still available. The hospital reported it has had 2,859 positive COVID-19 tests.
As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 22 COVID-19 patients and three patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 28 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported eight of its 10 ICU beds were in use and five of its 18 ventilators were in use. The hospital reported it has nine employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 employees who have recovered. Sierra View reported it has had 211 positive COVID-19 tests.
The department's last updated map shows the following: 1,491 cases in the Porterville area, 411 cases in Lindsay, 112 cases in Strathmore, 82 cases in Terra Bella, 22 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 61 cases in Richgrove, 208 cases in Pixley, 41 cases in Tipton, 427 cases in Earlimart, 1,369 cases in Tulare, 1,090 cases in Dinuba, 61 cases in Cutler, 113 cases in Woodlake, 174 cases in Exeter, 33 cases in Goshen, 47 cases in Traver, 385 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 105 cases in Ivanhoe and 261 cases in Farmersville.
In Visalia there have been 1,187 cases in one region, 705 cases in another region and 785 cases in a third region.
There have been 1,231 cases ages 0-17, 1,529 cases ages 18-25, 2,758 cases ages 26-40, 3,081 cases ages 41-64 and 1,137 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 3,322 cases due to person-to-person contact and 6,355 cases are under investigation.
There have been 5,357 cases who have been Hispanic, 971 have been Caucasian, 131 have been Asian, 41 have been African-American, 11 have been Native American, 132 have been multi-national and 3,102 are unknown.
With the latest increase in cases, Tulare County has now exceeded two percent of its population who have tested positive for COVID-19. With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County's rate is now 1 per 50 residents.
But there was one more encouraging number. Tulare County's doubling rate — the amount of days it would take for cases to double that measures how flat the curve of cases is — has increased to 32.9 days. That indicates an increased flattening of the curve.