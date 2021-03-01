Tulare County saw its largest drop in active COVID-19 cases in sometime over the weekend. There was also a much lower increase in the number of deaths over the weekend than there has been.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday the number of active cases in the county dropped by 502. There are now 730 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported three more deaths over the weekend or one per day, which is significantly lower than what it has been reporting. Tulare County has had 761 deaths due to COVID-19.
The count has date on 720 deaths of which 547 were ages 65 and older, 148 were ages 41-64 and 14 were ages 26-40. One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19.
There have been 187 deaths related to nursing homes and 532 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 152 deaths due to COVID-19.
There was also a large increase in the number of recoveries over the weekend. The number of recoveries increased by 643. There are now 46,522 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The increase in the number of new overall cases also continues to be lower than it has been. The health department reported an increase of 144 cases over the weekend or less than 50 per day. Since March 11 there have been 48,013 cases in Tulare County.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate also continues to gradually come down. The health department reported a case rate of 10.6 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0106 percent. That's a decrease of 1.2 from the previous number reported.
Tulare County is in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained the same at .7 which is in the “likely decreasing” category. That means the rate of spread of the virus is expect to increase at a lower level than its current rate. The number .7 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 9,178 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 151 cases in Springville, 694 cases in Terra Bella, 618 cases in Strathmore, 1,775 cases in Lindsay, 8,524 cases in Tulare, 4,094 cases in Dinuba, 324 cases in Richgrove, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 778 cases in Pixley, 360 cases in Tipton, 1,428 cases in Earlimart, 1,140 cases in Farmersville, 1,021 cases in Exeter, 51 cases in Three Rivers, 885 cases in Woodlake, 737 case in Cutler, 1,424 cases in Orosi, 89 cases in Goshen, 246 cases in Traver, 57 cases in the Reedley area, 21 cases in Orange Cove and 492 case in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,236 cases in one region, 3,452 cases in another region and 4,132 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,126 cases who have been ages 0-17, 7,460 cases have been ages 18-25, 13,496 cases have been ages 26-40, 14,926 cases have been ages 41-64 and 4,979 cases have been ages 65 and older.
There have ben 26,636 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,654 have been Caucasian, 951 have been Asian, 334 have been African American, 313 have been Native American, 1,588 have been multi-race and 11,537 are unknown.
There are 171 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Friday Sierra View reported it had 11 COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported on three of its 10 ICU beds were being used. Sierra View reported four of its 33 ventilators were being used.
Sierra View is again reported none of its employees have currently tested positive for COVID-19. Sierra View reported 172 employees have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sierra View had a total of six employees who had to be hospitalized due to the virus. Sierra View has had a total of 1,128 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people, Tulare County has had an overall case rate of a little more than 10 percent.