For the first time in a long time, Tulare County can be considered ahead of the curve when it comes to its battle against COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus will spread continues to decline and is now down to .82. That number indicates Tulare County's rate of increase of cases is “likely decreasing,” meaning the rate of increase of cases is expected to be lower than the current rate of increase.
The number .82 also represents the average number of people one infected person would be expected to infect.
Tulare County Health and Human Services did report six more deaths over the weekend in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
That brings the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 216. The state model projects Tulare County to have 357 deaths by September 23.
The number of active cases in Tulare County increased slightly over the weekend. There are now 933 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19, an increase of 33 over the previous number reported.
The county reported 314 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of people who have had COVID-19 in Tulare County to 13,431. The county did report an increase of 275 recoveries.
There are now 12,282 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The county also reported the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to decrease. In its latest reported the department reported there are 58 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County.
As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations and three patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 36 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use and four of its 19 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it has two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 37 employees who have recovered. Sierra View also reported it has had a total of 279 positive tests.
As of Friday, Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported it has 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Kaweah Delta reported it has 67 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 255 employees who have recovered.
The hospital reported eight of its 55 ventilators were in use. Kaweah Delta also reported it has had a total of 3,558 positive tests.
There are 591 confirmed nursing home COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 2,132 cases in the Porterville area, 131 cases in Terra Bella, 177 cases in Strathmore, 581 cases in Lindsay, 35 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 119 cases in Richgrove, 566 cases in Earlimart, 263 cases in Pixley, 81 cases in Tiption, 2,031 cases in Tulare, 1,547 cases in Dinuba, 505 cases in Orosi, 218 cases in Woodlake, 41 cases in Goshen, 75 cases in Traver, 283 cases in Cutler, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 255 cases in Exeter, 375 cases in Farmersville and 145 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there has been 1,656 cases in one region, 941 cases in another region and 1,105 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 4,394 cases due to person-to-person contact and 8,969 cases are under investigation.
There have been 1,788 cases ages 0-17, 2,120 cases ages 18-25, 3,882 cases ages 26-40, 4,205 cases ages 41-64 and 1,425 cases 65 and older.
There have been 7,513 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,263 have been Caucasian, 209 have been Asian, 51 have been African-American, 25 have been Native American, 238 have been multi-race and 4,132 are unknown.
There are 434 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
Another indication Tulare County's curve of cases continues to flatten is it has had a significant increase in its doubling time — the number of days it would take for cases to double. Tulare County's doubling time is now up to 71.6 days.
With a population of 470,000 people, Tulare County has had slightly more than 2.8 cases per 100 residents or 2.8 percent.