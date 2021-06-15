On the day the state fully reopened its economy, Tulare County reported its lowest numbers yet when it comes to its status as far as COVID-19 is concerned.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz reported the figures during what he said he hoped would be his last formal update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
And Lutz provided numbers that showed just how much the situation has improved since the winter surge.
Lutz said the county's case rate, hospitalizations and positive test rates have reached the lowest levels they have been.
The tiered system ended on Tuesday as the state fully reopened its economy, allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity and without any social distancing requirements. But county officials noted had the tiered system had still be in place, Tulare County would have been the Central Valley's only county to officially make it into the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier.
And if the state hadn't have changed the rules — again — Tulare County would have actually moved from the orange tier to the yellow tier last week. But the state reimplemented the rule in which a county had to meet a tier's standards for two weeks before it could move into that tier.
Still, Tulare County's case rate is now at its lowest level yet at 1.4 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0014 percent, Lutz said on Tuesday. That case rate has come all the way down from a peak of 100.5 per 100,000 on January 20.
Tulare County's overall positive test rate has also fallen to its lowest level at 1 percent, Lutz said. That's all the way down from a high of 20.2 percent on January 5. And Lutz said the county's positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is actually a little better than its overall positive test rate.
Lutz reported there were 58 cases in the county this past week, again another low since the winter surge. That number has fallen all the way from a high of 3,882 during the week that ended January 11. The weekly number of cases in Tulare County has been less than 100 for the last three weeks.
The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County is also at its lowest level and has fallen to six, Lutz said. On Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had one COVID-19 patient and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. On January 17, Tulare County had more than 200 hospitalizations.
The number of active cases in Tulare County remains in the 150 range, Lutz said. The number of overall cases in Tulare County continues to be adjusted due to the determination of what a “presumed” case is as opposed to a “confirmed” case, Lutz said.
Lutz reported on Tuesday since March 11, 2020 there have now been 49,748 cases in Tulare County. At one time it was reported Tulare County had more than 50,000 cases.
Another indicator of just how much the situation has improved is Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus. Lutz reported on Tuesday it had fallen to .44 continuing to put Tulare County in the “likely decreasing” category meaning the rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase.
The state's R number was .77, Lutz said on Tuesday. Tulare County's R number remains the lowest R number in the state. The number .44 represents the average number of people who would be infected by an infected person.
There have been 849 deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. Lutz reported there were seven deaths over the last three weeks. There has been one death over the last two weeks, one this past week and zero the week before, Lutz said.
Tulare County had a peak of 62 deaths in one week in January. Sierra View has had 165 deaths due to COVID-19.
But Lutz said people can't let their guard down. “COVID is not completely gone,” he said. He noted there's still the variants of the virus, including what he said was the most prominent, the Delta, formerly known as India, variant that remain a concern.
He continued to state the importance of vaccinations which remains the best tool in battling the virus, particularly the variants.
Lutz added he doesn't want to go through the surge that happened last year in the late summer and fall again. “It's important we're prepared and ready so we don't have a repeat,” Lutz said.
On Tuesday, Lutz reported there are 177,085 Tulare County residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Of those 84 percent are fully vaccinated or close to 150,000.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.