Tulare County still appears to be some distance away from reaching the magical rate number of 7 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period when it comes to moving into the red tier.
Tulare County's official case rate as it stands now as far as the state is concerned is 8.3 per 100,000. Tulare County's own newest updated rate as of Thursday morning which can be described as more of a preliminary rate shows a rate of 9.4 per 100,000. That rate though did come down by .7 from the previous day.
But Tulare County also continues to have a daily increase of cases that's higher than what's needed to meet the 7 per 100,000 rate. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of 70 cases on Thursday. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said the county needs to average 32 cases per day to reach the 7 per 100,000 level.
Since March 11 there has been 17,800 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. There was also an increase of recoveries on Thursday.
There are now 16,950 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 60 over the previous day. The end result is a slight increase of 9 over the previous day in active cases. As of Thursday there are now 558 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
The health department reported one more death on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 292. The state model projects Tulare County to have four more deaths by November 28, bringing the total to 296.
The county has data on 286 deaths of which 221 are ages 65 and older, 61 are ages 421-64 and four are under the age of 41. There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 167 deaths not related to nursing homes.
One area in which Tulare County is doing better than the rest of the state is its R number which county officials point out when at one time the R number was thought to be an important factor in determining reopening guidelines.
Tulare County's R number is .91, indicating its rate of increase is “likely stable,” meaning the rate of increase is expected to continue at its current level. The number .91 represents the average number of people one infected person would infect. The state's R number is .97.
Tulare County has been meeting the standard for the red tier when it comes to its positive test rate for quite some time. And the county actually meets the next least restrict tier after red — orange — when it comes to its overall positive test rate which is 4.6 percent. That's below the 4.9 percent needed to move into the orange tier.
Tulare County's equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas also meets the red tier standard at 6.6 percent.
Once Tulare County meets all the standards it must meet all those numbers for two weeks to move from the purple tier to the red tier. Restaurants can then open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters can open on a limited basis and schools can reopen for all of its students.
As far as local schools reopening for grades K-6, waivers from Springville, Woodville, Hot Springs in California Hot Springs, the Porterville Unified School District and Burton School District are still under review. They're waiting to join numerous other schools that have been cleared to open for grades K-6.
There was a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County to 33. On Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported a jump in the number of ICU beds that were in use.
After reporting none of its ICU beds were in use, Sierra View reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View also reported three of its 17 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it has 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations and three patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 49 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported it now has two employees who have COVID-19 and 57 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 389 positive tests.
Since March 11 there have been 2,966 cases in the Porterville area, 181 cases in Terra Bella, 257 cases in Strathmore, 699 cases in Lindsay, 51 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 2,848 cases in Tulare, 1,912 cases in Dinuba, 139 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 104 cases in Tipton, 313 cases in Pixley, 712 cases in Earlimart, 535 cases in Farmersville, 363 cases in Exeter, 375 cases in Cutler, 657 cases in Orosi, 309 cases in Woodlake, 45 cases in Goshen, 92 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,172 cases in one region, 1,227 cases in another region abnd 1,463 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,525 cases ages 0-17, 2,817 cases ages 18-25, 5,135 cases ages 26-40, 5,540 cases ages 41-64 and 1,774 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 10,252 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,744 have been Caucasian, 328 have been Asian, 82 have been African American, 58 have been Native American, 356 have been multi-race and 4,980 cases are unknown.
There are 338 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 3.8 cases per 100 residents or 3.8 percent.