Tulare County's stubborn COVID-19 case rate continued to keep the county from moving closer to the red tier on Friday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday the county's rate is 8.7 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days. Tulare County needs a case rate of 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier.
Tulare County's case rate continues to be the one area that prevents it from moving from the most restrictive tier — purple — to the next least restrictive tier, red. The county meets the other standards needed to move into the red tier when it comes to its positive test rates.
Tulare County's overall positive test rate is 5.1 percent, well below the 8 percent threshold needed to move into the red tier. And its equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is 6.3 percent, also below the 8 percent threshold.
On the first Tuesday when Tulare County meets all of the standards it would need to meet those numbers for two weeks to move into the red tier. When that happens, restaurants can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters can open on a limited basis and schools can reopen for all students.
The number of active cases in Tulare County did come down slightly on Friday. There are now 563 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19, a decline of 10 from the previous day.
As far as schools waivers for Springville, Woodville, Hot Springs in California Hot Springs, the Burton School District and Porterville Unified School District are still under review as they wait to joint numerous other local schools who have been cleared to open for K-6 students.
The number of overall cases increased by 70 on Friday. That's well above the 32 cases a day needed to reach the 7 per 100,000 standard as reported by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz. Since March 11 there have now been 17,495 cases in Tulare County.
There was also a large increase in the number of recoveries as that number increased by 78 on Friday. There are now 16,646 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported one more death on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 285. The county has data on 276 deaths with 214 deaths ages 65 and older, 58 deaths ages 41-64 and four deaths under the age of 41.
There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 157 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model projects Tulare County to have 294 deaths by November 22.
Tulare County's R number also remains in the “likely stable” category at .96, meaning the increase in cases is expected to continue at its current rate. The number .96 represents the average number of o people one person would infect.
Tulare County's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remains low at 28. As of Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations and no patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View has had 48 deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View reported one of its 10 ICU beds were in use and two of its 16 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 378 positive tests.
Since March 11 there have been 2,883 cases in the Porterville area, 183 cases in Terra Bella, 250 cases in Strathmore, 690 cases in Lindsay, 51 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 2,809 cases in Tulare, 1,888 cases in Dinuba, 140 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 312 cases in Pixley, 100 cases in Tipton, 707 cases in Earlimart, 523 cases in Farmersville, 357 cases in Exeter, 306 cases in Woodlake, 640 cases in Orosi, 371 cases in Cutler, 45 cases in Goshen, 87 cases in Traver, 13 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there are 2,134 cases in one region, 1,203 cases in another region and 1,439 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,873 cases due to person-to-person contact and 11,554 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,475 cases ages 0-17, 2,773 cases ages 18-25, 5,039 cases ages 26-40, 5,442 cases ages 41-64 and 1,755 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 10,055 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,703 have been Caucasian, 322 have been Asian, 79 have been African American, 56 have been Native American, 339 have been multi-race and 4,941 are unknown.
There are 394 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 47,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of nearly 3.8 cases per 100 residents or 3.8 percent.