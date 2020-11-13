The trend continues to go in the wrong direction as far as Tulare County moving into the red tier.
Tulare County's case rate continues to rise and is now more than twice the level needed to move from the worst tier, the purple tier, into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
Tulare County's official case rate is now 10 per 100,000 over a seven-day period. But when that case rate is officially updated again on Tuesday, it figures that rate will increase considerably.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday the county's preliminary, unofficial rate is now 14.7 per 100,000, an increase of 1.4 over the previous day. Tulare County needs a case rate of 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier.
The number of new cases reported on Friday also increased substantially. The health department reported 155 new cases on Friday.
To show how far Tulare County is from moving into the red tier, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said the county needs to average 32 cases a day.
A small consolation came for the county when there was just a slight increase in active cases. There are now 818 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day.
A large increase in recoveries helped offset the increase in cases. There are now 17,778 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 137 over the previous day.
Tulare County reported one more death on Friday, bringing the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 300. Of the 297 deaths Tulare County has data on, 231 were 65 and older, 62 were between the ages of 41-64 and four were under the age of 41.
There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 178 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 326 deaths by December 13.
Another discouraging development is Tulare County's R number now represents an increased rate of cases that's now “likely increasing,” meaning the rate of increase is expected to be higher than the current rate.
Tulare County's R number is now 1.1 while the state's R number os 1.7. The number 1.1 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Tulare County has met the red tier standard when it comes to its overall positive test rate at 5.2 percent and its equity metric test rate for its most disadvantaged areas at 5.6 percent.
On the first Tuesday in which Tulare County meets all of the standards, it must maintain those numbers for two weeks to move into the red tier. Restaurants could then open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches could open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters could open on a limited basis and schools could reopen for all of its students.
Since March 11 there have been 18,896 cases in Tulare County. There have been 3,160 cases in the Porterville area, 201 cases in Terra Bella, 268 cases in Strathmore, 722 cases in Lindsay, 53 cases in foothill-mountain areas, 3,032 cases in Tulare, 1,976 cases in Dinuba, 143 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 321 cases in Pixley, 116 cases in Tipton, 746 cases in Earlimart, 570 cases in Farmersville, 410 cases in Exeter, 332 cases in Woodlake, 390 cases in Cutler, 679 cases in Orosi, 47 cases in Goshen, 96 cases in Traver, 16 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,276 cases in one region, 1,314 cases in another region and 1,547 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,695 cases ages 0-17, 3,000 cases ages 18-25, 5,424 cases ages 26-40, 5,867 cases ages 41-64 and 1,900 cases ages 65 and older
There have been 10,909 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,883 have been Caucasian, 349 have been Asian, 94 have been African American, 65 have been Native American, 383 have been multi-race and 5,213 are unknown.
There are 503 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
As of Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 12 COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 52 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use and three of its 17 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time. Sierra View has had a total of 419 positive tests.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of one case per 25 residents or four percent.