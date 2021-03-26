Tulare County's COVID-19 stats announced on Friday continues to keep it within the Orange Tier guidelines once California reaches its target of distributing vaccines to its most disadvantaged areas.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday active cases continued to decline and also a significant drop in the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate as well.
Once California administers four million doses to its most disadvantaged areas, Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate and its positive test rates would meet the guidelines to move into the orange tier.
On Friday, the county reported its unofficial, preliminary case rate fell by .5 to 4.9 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0049 percent. That's under the 6 per 100,000 needed to move into the orange tier once the state meets its threshold for administering vaccines to its most disadvantaged areas.
Tulare County's official case rate as released by the state is 6.3 per 100,000. That case rate is updated every Tuesday.
Tulare County is now in the red tier in which sectors can have indoor operations at 25 percent capacity. Once in the orange tier, sectors in the county would be able to have indoor operations at 50 percent capacity or for 200 people.
The number of active cases continued to decline and dropped by 16 on Friday. There are now 485 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department did report three more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 805. The state, which has a different standard of determining deaths, has Tulare County at 811 deaths due to COVID-19.
The county has data on 793 deaths of which 600 were ages 65 and older, 177 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19. Sierra View Medical Center has had 159 deaths due to COVID-19.
The state also has recorded less overall cases for Tulare County than what the counted has reported. The state now has Tulare County with 48,148 overall cases.
Since March 11, the county health department has reported 48,960 cases for Tulare County. The county reported 29 new cases on Friday.
The number of recoveries increased by 42 on Friday. There are now 47,670 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus did go back up to .81 which is still in the “likely decreasing” category. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said a “plateau” effect could lead to a rise in that number.
“Likely decreasing” means the increase in cases is expected to be at a lower level than the current rate of increase. The number .81 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 9,905 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 157 cases in Springville, 712 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,793 cases in Lindsay, 8,724 cases in Tulare, 4,178 cases in Dinuba, 325 cases in Richgrove, 79 cases in Alpaugh, 784 cases in Pixley, 365 cases in Tipton, 1,455 cases in Earlimart, 1,155 cases in Farmersville, 1,041 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 904 cases in Woodlake, 747 cases in Cutler, 1,467 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 265 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 496 cases in Ivanhoe.
There have been 7,331 cases ages 0-17, 7,602 cases ages 18-25, 13,738 cases ages 26-40, 15,185 cases ages 41-64 and 5,077 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,343 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,836 have been Caucasian, 988 have been Asian, 349 have been African American, 321 have been Native American, 1,616 have been multi-race and 11,507 are unknown.
On Friday, Sierra View reported it had three COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19, Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported two of its 20 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all 173 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,187 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.3 percent.