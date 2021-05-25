It looks like Tulare County will stay in the orange tier until the state's scheduled full reopening of the economy on June 15.
“Our weekly cases remain frustratingly stable,” Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said during his bi-weekly update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulre County Board of Supervisors meeting.
With not that much movement when it comes to Tulare County's stats, the county continues to remain in the orange tier. And the county actually moved further away from entering into the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier, on Tuesday.
In addition, one of Tulare County's stats moved back into the orange tier. Tulare County's overall positive test rate and its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas had met the yellow tier guidelines for sometime now.
But there was somewhat of a “spike” in both numbers on Tuesday, Lutz said. Tulare County's overall positive test rate had been in the 1.1 to 1.3 percent range for some time, but rose to 1.9 percent on Tuesday. That still meets the yellow tier guidelines.
But the county's positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas rose to 2.4 percent, which puts it back into the orange tier. Lutz said the rise in the positive test rates is due to a lower number of asymptomatic people being tested.
Tulare County's case rate over a 7-day period also rose from 3 to 3.7 per 100,000. The county would need to reduce that rate to under 2 per 100,000 to move into the yellow tier.
But cases have been coming back down in the last week, so the case rate should drop again, Lutz said. “We would expect it to come back down next week,” he said.
Over the last nine weeks, the average number of cases has remained the same at 142 per week, Lutz said.
But while there has been an increase in the positive test and case rates, cases have become less serious, Lutz said. Hospitalizations continue to be low as Lutz reported on Tuesday morning there were nine hospitalizations in Tulare County due to COVID-19. He also said there were no COVID cases using ICU beds or ventilators in Tulare County last week.
And on Monday, Sierra View Medical Center hit a milestone for the second time, so to speak. For the second time, Sierra View reported it had no COVID-19 patients on Monday.
Sierra View will likely still again have COVID-19 patients as it also reported it had six patients suspected of having COVID-19 on Monday.
Lutz reported there were three deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County over the last two weeks. Tulare County has had 842 deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View has had 164 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus continues to rise as Lutz reported on Tuesday it was up to .95, putting the county in the “likely stable” category. So Tulare County's increase in cases is expected to continue at its current rate of increase, which is still relatively low. The number .95 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11, 2020, Tulare County has had 50,134 cases. Lutz said on Tuesday the number of active cases in the county continues to hover around 250.
On June 15, industries are scheduled to be able to open without capacity limits and social distancing won't be required. It's also expected the state will adopt the Centers For Disease Control guidelines when it comes to the fully vaccinated not having to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings.
As far as “mega events,” beginning on June 15 it's expected the state will issue guidelines that require all those attending to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for indoor events with attendance more than 5,000.
For outdoor events with attendance more than 10,000, it's expected the guidelines won't require but will recommend all those attending be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, Lutz said.