Tulare County's overall COVID-19 numbers continue to be encouraging, stated the health department's director.
“Overally still looking very good on our numbers,” said Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz. Lutz made the comment during his weekly report on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The increase in overall cases continues to decline from week to week. Over the last week there were 104 new cases in Tulare County.
Lutz said the county had reached a plateau in which it was averaging new cases in the 140 range every week, so it was nice to see that number come down close to 100. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,547 cases in Tulare County.There was an increase of 32 new cases on Tuesday from the previous day.
Tulare County's official case rate as released by the state on Tuesday remained the same at 2.9 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or ,0029 percent. The county's overall positive test rate also continued to drop from 1.5 percent last week to 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
That number is the same as the state's 1.2 percent positive test rate announced on Monday which is the lowest in the country. Tulare County's positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas remained about the same at 1.6 percent.
Another positive sign for Tulare County was a considerable drop in its R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus. The county's R number dropped from .88 to .76 on Tuesday.
Tulare County has been in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of the spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .76 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. Lutz said any number “still under 1 is good” when it comes to the R number
Lutz also noted while the county would obviously like to see no more deaths, the number of deaths in Tulare County dropped to three over the last week. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.
On Monday Sierra View reported it had two COVID-19 patients and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported two of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported one of its 19 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had 1,225 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.